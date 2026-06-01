Why More Content Providers Are Turning to Public Libraries for Discovery and Revenue

Public library-based streaming has quietly become one of the most effective ways to extend the life, reach, and revenue potential of owned content—particularly titles that became less prominent across mainstream channels.

It may just be the industry’s best kept secret.

As library patrons increasingly expect on-demand access and multi-format experiences, many public libraries are expanding their digital offerings to satisfy typical user expectations with media consumption.

This gives content partners real opportunities to connect with new audiences and unlock long-term value. While some industry professionals worry that public library borrowing could reduce content purchases, the public library is the perfect place to meet consumers of all demographics where they are, help patrons discover your content, and help content providers actually get paid for consumption. Public libraries are trusted champions of democratizing access to content while paying for consumption in an uninterrupted viewing experience.

At Hoopla, we partner with content providers across genres and formats to help them reach engaged public library patrons and generate recurring revenue through flexible, on-demand distribution models.

Here are three common questions we hear about distributing content through public library platforms.

Is public library streaming only for educational content? No. Public library streaming platforms support a wide range of content formats and genres, from family favorites and indie films to bestselling fiction audiobooks and binge-worthy TV shows. At Hoopla, we see that breadth of content play out every day. Some of our top-performing titles fall into the entertainment category, including films like The Godfather and The Boxcar Children as well as Hallmark rom-coms available through BingePass and favorites like Doctor Who SeasonPass, a feature that lets patrons borrow episodic content and collections with a single borrow. While educational content still has a highly valued place and can be found well represented, it no longer defines the space. Today’s public library users are looking for stories that entertain, inspire, and inform—and Hoopla Digital is built to deliver on all the formats Hoopla supports (movies, TV, eBooks, audiobooks, comics and manga, and music). Does public library streaming compete with commercial streaming? No. Audiences are often distinct and include those who can’t or won’t pay for commercial streaming services. Public library streaming adds an incremental layer of exposure and revenue opportunity. It introduces content to viewers who might not encounter it elsewhere, helping to unlock new markets and expand discovery across formats. This is especially valuable for older or niche titles, which perform well on platforms where discovery is curated. For content owners focused on long-term growth, public library streaming creates a scalable opportunity. Thanks to awareness from the common digital era and high social media use, media interests are even being identified across continents. Is there limited visibility or space on public library streaming platforms? No. However, many public library services actively promote discovery through curated collections and thematic showcases. Seasonal spotlights and “staff picks,” for example, help elevate titles that might otherwise fly under the radar. This intentional curation provides visibility to providers’ content in which titles gain valuable homepage real estate because we curate to the title level. Our patron usage may look slightly different than paid consumer consumption, so our content providers may experience more promotion on older catalog titles or lesser-known titles than mainstream streaming platforms where “new releases” often dominate the in-app real estate. Unlike paid placement streaming services, digital public library platforms like Hoopla support a wider range of titles by removing pressure to compete with new releases, although those may also be available to patrons. This approach allows all content to gain meaningful visibility.

It’s time to rethink how to include public libraries in your distribution strategy

Public library-based streaming offers a powerful way to modernize your distribution strategy, delivering high engagement without the friction, cost, or competition of traditional consumer platforms, all while still collecting meaningful supplementary revenue.

If you’re looking to expand your reach, build brand equity, and generate recurring revenue, it’s worth rethinking where your content lives and how audiences discover it through secondary channels like public libraries.

For content owners ready to move beyond the limitations of conventional streaming, it’s time to put public libraries—and platforms like Hoopla—into your distribution mix.

Contact us at hoopladigital.com/contentproviders.