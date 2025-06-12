Anoki to bring FAST solution for OEMs to Ventura TV OS

Today, Anoki announced plans to bring its AI-powered content discovery platform and free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) solution to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the Ventura TV Operating System (OS), built by global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk. Through this planned integration, OEMs without an owned FAST service will have the option to offer a FAST app by Anoki for Ventura-enabled devices, creating more ways for OEMs to drive recurring revenue through a clean and fair advertising supply chain.

Once complete, OEMs leveraging Ventura will have the option to use Anoki’s AI-native FAST platform, featuring over 400 channels of premium content. Designed with dynamic personalization at its core, Anoki intelligently curates an engaging viewer experience, matching individual viewing preferences with moment-specific programming recommendations to surface the right content at the right time.

“Our work with Ventura TV OS is poised to be a huge leap forward in reshaping the connected TV experience,” said Raghu Kodige, CEO of Anoki. “Ventura’s dedication to a fair ad auction, combined with our personalization engine, will help to enable a smarter, context-aware and delightful content journey for viewers.”

Expected Partnership:

Turnkey Integration for OEMs: Device manufacturers without an owned FAST service will have the option to offer a FAST app powered by Anoki for the Ventura TV OS. This service will offer the opportunity for engagement and added monetization for OEM partners through ad-supported content.

Fair and Transparent Ad Supply Chain: Ventura helps drive a cleaner supply chain for streaming TV advertising, aiming to minimize supply chain hops and costs to ensure a transparent and fair auction on the open Internet. Anoki’s contextual ad targeting also supports a transparent supply chain, unlocking added revenue opportunities for OEMs and content publishers.

Personalized Discovery at Scale: Anoki’s multimodal AI enables context-aware curation across more than 400 FAST channels, delivered through a brand-safe user experience on Ventura-enabled devices, that choose to integrate Anoki.

Future-Ready Architecture: Anoki’s technology is built with interoperability and compliance in mind. The solution supports a privacy-conscious approach while enabling continuous evolution of viewer behavior and market needs.

“Ventura is designed to create a more transparent and lucrative CTV business for advertisers, publishers and OEMs,” said Matthew Henick, SVP, Ventura TV OS. “Anoki’s personalized FAST solution and commitment to a fair ad auction aligns with the Ventura mission. Together, we intend to provide more ways for OEMs to drive revenue and deliver smarter, more engaging TV experiences.”