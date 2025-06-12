Electric Entertainment elevates Michael Johnson to director of streaming and content for ElectricNOW

Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company, has announced the promotion of Michael Johnson to Director, Streaming & Content Operations for ElectricNOW, the premium OTT app and FAST channel from Electric Entertainment. In his new role, Michael will now handle all aspects pertaining to the app and channel, including those for ElectricNOW en Español. The announcement was made today at StreamTV Show by Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment.

Dean Devlin comments, “Michael has been an invaluable asset to the growth and success of ElectricNOW. His unwavering dedication, strategic insight, and deep well of industry knowledge have played a pivotal role in expanding the capabilities of both the app and our channel. Thanks to his contributions, we’ve been able to enhance the user experience, broaden our offerings, and position ElectricNOW for long-term success.”

As Director, Streaming & Content Operations, Johnson will continue to manage all daily operational facets of ElectricNOW, including but not limited to – managing all staff and technology to overseeing the platform’s ad sales, program scheduling and strategy. Michael will also now head up the creation and use of promotional on-air content. He will remain the main point of contact for all streaming platform partners, as well as handle customer support for viewers. Johnson will continue to report to Steve Saltman, Head of Domestic Sales.