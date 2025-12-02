Radial names former Paramount exec Jeff Shultz as CEO

Radial Entertainment, the entity formed earlier this year to manage the Shout! Studios and FilmRise brands under parent Oaktree Capital Management, has named former Paramount and Pluto TV executive Jeff Shultz as chief executive officer.

Private equity group Oaktree acquired independent content distributor FilmRise in July, combining it with the firm’s existing portfolio company Shout, which is another indie film and TV distributor.

Shultz, who was a key leader that helped grow free streamer Pluto TV in the early days of FAST as well as Paramount+, will take the helm effective January 1.

When Radial was initially formed it named Shout CEO and co-founder Garson Foos as CEO of the new entity. With Tuesday’s appointment, the company said Foos will join FilmRise CEO and co-founder Danny Fisher on the Radial Board as executive chairman.

“We are extremely grateful for all of Garson’s efforts in guiding us through the seamless transition of this exciting merger. His leadership from the very beginning of our partnership with Shout and through this pivotal period laid a strong foundation for Radial's future growth,” stated Jared Frandle, managing director for Oaktree’s Special Situations strategy. “We are now thrilled to welcome Jeff—a highly seasoned veteran of the streaming industry and a uniquely qualified media executive—to lead Radial into this next chapter.”

Shultz brings extensive free streaming experience to the independent content distribution company, playing key roles at Pluto from its early startup days to a leading FAST service, including as chief business officer. After Pluto TV was acquired by Viacom in 2019, Shultz became chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for streaming at Paramount, where he oversaw the company’s global DTC strategy and partnerships including part of the exec team for the launch and growth of Paramount+.

Shultz exited Paramount in October 2024.

“At Pluto TV and Paramount, I had a front-row seat to the rapid growth of Shout! and FilmRise,” stated Shultz in the announcement. “Now combined as Radial, the company is uniquely positioned to capture the massive opportunity in the rapidly evolving media market, leveraging its financial scale, vast and compelling catalog, and expansive and diversified distribution, all amplified by Oaktree’s support.”

With Shout and FilmRise together, Radial touts a library of over 70,000 movies and episodes.

When FilmRise came under Oaktree, the firm emphasized the move was in part about creating scale that’s needed to compete in a crowded streaming market by merging each company’s unique yet complementary capabilities. FilmRise for its part has content and monetization that spans paid, hybrid and free ad-supported streaming models, alongside a catalog of TV and non-scripted content. Shout, meanwhile, has a large library of scripted films alongside streaming, TVOD, theatrical and physical distribution channels that complement FilmRise’s streaming expertise.

Shout expanded its content portfolio in April when it acquired Gravitas Ventures from Anthem Sports & Entertainment, gaining access to over 3,300 scripted, non-scripted and sports-related films, documentaries and TV shows.

Under Radial the companies intend to continue efforts to further grow content libraries and pursue additional M&A.

Since Radial formed some content moves include the acquisition of late-night talk show Conan and series Hemlock Grove, securing two new true-crime co-production deals and launching a Hong Kong Fight Club FAST channel.