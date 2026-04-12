StreamTV Europe Spotlight: Mainstream Media treats FAST as long-term, strategic model

The StreamTV Show makes its European debut in Lisbon, 13-15 April, where industry leaders will come together as they shape the next phase of TV in Europe.

StreamTV Insider is excited to bring you the StreamTV Europe Spotlight series, which gives readers a taste of key topics and takeaways from major European players and what to expect with insights from leading speakers, companies and attendees participating in show.

This StreamTV Europe Spotlight features Tim Werner, CEO of Germany-based Mainstream Media AG.

FAST allows us to reach price‑sensitive, younger or deliberately non‑subscribing audiences who may avoid Pay TV but still value linear, lean‑back viewing. Tim Werner, Mainstream Media

In the Q&A below Warner discusses the company’s expansion into FAST and views it not as an experiment, but a long-term strategic model for its business.

Edited Q&A

StreamTV Insider: Mainstream Media is a Germany-based company that historically offered broadcast services and pay TV channels such as Romance TV, Heimatkanal, and GoldStar TV. But since you took the helm as CEO in 2019 it has increasingly focused on evolving alongside digital mediums including an expansion into free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels – a topic you’re keynote at StreamTV Europe in Lisbon will focus on.

Q: With that in mind, what are some of the primary strategic steps you’ve taken or key considerations to note to help achieve success in the German market when undertaking a new-to-you format like FAST?

Werner: For us, the key was not treating FAST as an experiment but as a strategic, well‑prepared extension of our business.

Before launching, we gathered a great deal of market intelligence and insights, and benefited enormously from very close, constructive exchanges with platform executives.

Equally important was the strong in‑house technical expertise of our team, which allowed us to implement FAST professionally and with scalability in mind from day one.

Q: With linear pay TV channels already among your assets, how would you characterize the level of lift required for Mainstream Media to pivot and expand into digital linear streaming TV – and which factors require the most time and/or investment (be it technical or commercial)?

Werner: From a content and programming perspective, the transition was manageable, as linear thinking is part of our DNA.

One of the real challenges, however, was convincing shareholders and the supervisory board, as FAST represents a completely new business model with an initially uncertain trajectory.

Beyond that, the greatest effort lay in the technical and commercial setup, particularly around distribution, platform integration and monetization, which follow very different dynamics compared to Pay TV.

Q: What are the primary business benefits you’ve seen so far or hope to achieve via FAST, and what do you think in terms of potential for this part of the TV ecosystem to become a meaningful or main contributor to your overall business?

Werner: FAST fits our portfolio extremely well because, like our Pay‑TV channels, it embraces niche positioning and delivers highly focused, passion‑driven mono‑content to very dedicated audiences.

The major difference is that FAST is free and commitment‑free – viewers simply need to be able to find it.

Discoverability remains a critical factor, and platforms currently vary significantly in how well they surface FAST content. We are convinced that greater awareness and improved discoverability would unlock even stronger performance across the ecosystem.

Q: Is Mainstream Media finding (and if so what kind of) net-new audiences on free streaming in Germany versus who you can reach on pay TV?

Werner: Yes, very clearly. FAST allows us to reach price‑sensitive, younger or deliberately non‑subscribing audiences who may avoid Pay TV but still value linear, lean‑back viewing.

Q: Are there any clear or nuanced market-specific viewing or content preferences you’ve zeroed in on in Germany and aim to serve with free streaming channels?

Werner: German audiences respond particularly well to clearly curated, thematically focused channels. Viewers want to immediately understand what a channel stands for and rely on a consistent programming promise — which plays directly to our strengths.

Q: I think it’s fair to say FAST is a bit more mature in the U.S. than in Europe, but one where ad spend and monetization hasn’t necessarily caught up with the proliferation. What are you seeing in terms of FAST monetization in Europe broadly and on Mainstream’s channels specifically?

Werner: FAST monetization is progressing, but it has not yet caught up with the rapid growth on the content and distribution side. The market still needs greater maturity, standardization and scale to fully realize its economic potential.

Q: Can you share any specific techniques or strategies you’re trying or have found success with to drive more ad revenue or better monetize your FAST channels?

Werner: Our focus is firmly on quality over volume: strong channel positioning, brand‑safe environments and close collaboration with platform and ad‑tech partners, rather than short‑term inventory maximization.

Q: On the flip side, are there any challenges that still need to be solved or steps taken to improve FAST monetization in Europe more broadly?

Werner: One of the biggest obstacles is fragmentation, both technically and commercially. Inconsistent data, measurement standards and buying mechanisms make it harder to scale efficiently.

Q: How do you see the appetite for Mainstream Media’s FAST channels outside of Germany and can you share anything regarding plans for expansions into new or additional markets?

Werner: International expansion is an interesting part of our FAST strategy, particularly in markets with a strong linear TV culture. Looking ahead, this opportunity will grow even further as AI‑driven translation and localization technologies make international rollout faster, simpler and more cost‑effective.

Q: Any final thoughts or advice for those considering/participating in the FAST space in Europe?

Werner: FAST works best when it is taken seriously as a long‑term strategic model — editorially, commercially and operationally. It is not a short‑term trend, but a structural extension of the TV ecosystem that rewards focus and patience. But it should also be a call to all platforms to do more for the awareness and visibility of the product.

Attending StreamTV Europe? Be sure to catch Tim’s keynote presentation, FAST Adventure: Strategy, Platform Management & Monetization on Tuesday, April 14 at 1:30 pm. Can’t attend? Stay tuned for more coverage on StreamTV Insider throughout the show.