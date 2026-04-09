StreamTV Europe Spotlight: YouTube as a partner in Europe

The StreamTV Show makes its European debut in Lisbon, 13-15 April, where industry leaders will come together as they shape the next phase of TV in Europe.

StreamTV Insider is excited to bring you the StreamTV Europe Spotlight series, which gives readers a taste of key topics and takeaways from major European players and what to expect with insights from leading speakers, companies and attendees participating in show.

This StreamTV Europe Spotlight features Pedro Pina, VP of YouTube Europe, who will be on stage April 13 to present a case study with TF1 and Gaspard G about transforming news on YouTube with a creator mindset.

By hosting broadcast content alongside creator-led channels and live sports, we fulfill that ultimate user desire to find everything they want in a single destination. Pedro Pina, YouTube Europe

In the Q&A below Pina discusses the question of YouTube as a competitor versus partner for players in Europe and benefits the platform itself sees from teaming up with traditional broadcasters like TF1.

Edited Q&A

Q: YouTube has become a dominant streaming force in the CTV space in the U.S., where I think it’s fair to say you’re likely viewed as both a competitor and partner by some. You’re speaking at the StreamTV Europe event in Lisbon and I’m curious, from your perspective, what is YouTube’s role within the European market when it comes to legacy providers like broadcasters – what have you found in terms of willingness from incumbents to work together and the opportunity to serve them as a partner?

Pedro Pina: Broadcasters create the kind of loved, unmatched content that is central to culture. Our role isn't to compete with that; it’s to be a true partner in helping that content find new life. They come to YouTube because it’s where they can connect their brilliant programming with new audiences, especially the younger, global viewers who are eager to watch.

This is happening at scale.

Today, we’re collaborating with more than 300 TV & Film partners across EMEA—a group that includes everyone from commercial and public broadcasters to pay TV services and production companies.

Look at France, where 100% of broadcasters have channels on YouTube. They see the value in using our platform as a creative playground to experiment with new ideas, reach viewers they can't find elsewhere, and reinvent classic TV formats for a modern, digital-first audience.

Our goal is to give them the technology and global scale they need to expand their business models, not replace them.

Q: Does the form or nature of YouTube partnerships with other video providers look different in Europe than in the U.S., are there any notable distinctions or nuances, or do you follow a similar playbook across markets?

Pina: While our core playbook is globally consistent, Europe is unique because of the profound cultural footprint of Public Service Broadcasters (PSBs) like the BBC, RTVE, or ARTE among so many others.

For them, the goal isn't strictly commercial; it's about fulfilling their public service mission. We provide a direct and proven path for them to reach younger, hard-to-find audiences and export European culture to the world. The results are powerful.

For example, the BBC is able to commercialize more than 45 channels globally through YouTube, including brands like BBC Earth, Bluey, Doctor Who and Top Gear. YouTube is indeed a major force helping to export European culture.

Q: One session you’re speaking on at Stream TV focuses on work with broadcaster TF1 – for those that want to partner, can you share any examples of some of the main or most successful ways broadcast partners are leveraging the YouTube platform to support their own businesses?

Pina: TF1 is a great example. They run over 60 channels, got 2 billion views last year, and are using YouTube to experiment with everything from 24/7 news to video podcasts.

More broadly, our most successful partners focus on five key areas:

Brand: They build global brands. BBC Studios, for instance, uses YouTube to cultivate huge fanbases for premium shows like Doctor Who and Bluey across dozens of localized channels.

Opportunities: They reach new audiences and find new revenue. Channel 4 uploaded hundreds of full episodes and used our tools to sell their own ads, resulting in a 78% jump in revenue.

Optimize: They use our deep analytics to make smarter decisions. Formula 1 used our data to create a highlight reel during their off-season that became their most-watched video ever.

Security: They turn piracy into profit. Our Content ID system is so effective that partners choose to monetize over 90% of copyright claims, which has paid out over $12 billion from ads alone.

Transform: They learn the language of YouTube. Goalhanger adopted a video-first, direct-to-camera style that helped them build a highly engaged community of 250,000 paying subscribers.

Q: What are some of the main results or benefits YouTube partners are able or aim to drive with these tactics?

Pina: The primary benefits are unmatched audience expansion and, if it’s the case, driving tangible conversion back to their own streaming platforms. Broadcasters use YouTube as a powerful engine for audience development, providing a "free taste" that builds a loyal fanbase.

The data proves this works. A recent study showed that for every 1,000 YouTube views of Spain's RTVE content, 18 unique visitors were driven directly to their platform, RTVE Play. That ultimately accounted for 12% of the platform's total digital audience. Similarly, in France, YouTube viewing contributed to 7.5% of all new subscribers for Canal+

Q: I’ve seen some recent coverage that YouTube has been able to help broadcasters in markets like Italy and France reach younger audiences and drive subscribers to their own platforms, sometimes by providing a free taste or sample of content. While there appears to be clear benefits for partners, what are the primary benefits or results YouTube Europe sees for its own business from relationships like these?

Pina: Our north star has always been our viewers. We know they want one simple thing: all the content they love, in every format, on any device. And increasingly, they expect to find that on YouTube.

That's why these partnerships are so crucial. By hosting broadcast content alongside creator-led channels and live sports, we fulfill that ultimate user desire to find everything they want in a single destination.

This creates a virtuous cycle: to best serve our viewers, we must ensure our partners thrive. That's why our business model is built on shared success. We share more than half our ad revenue through the YouTube Partner Program, so we have a natural, long-term incentive to ensure our partners thrive. And it's working.

This strategy is what directly fuels our massive growth in the living room, where viewers now watch over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on their TVs every single day.

Q: For our readers that may be more familiar with the U.S. market, are there any notable Europe-specific considerations that video platforms need to contend with and that YouTube and others must strategize for or address, be it from a competition, regulatory or viewing behavior perspective?

Pina: Yes, absolutely. The sheer linguistic and cultural diversity of Europe means you can't have a one-size-fits-all approach.

The "how" for our partners involves actively using our tools to break through those borders. They aren't just uploading standard broadcasts; they are using multi-language audio tracks, subtitles, and highly segmented channels—like ARTE does across its 30 distinct thematic channels—to unite a pan-European audience.

Furthermore, viewing behavior here is deeply driven by shared cultural moments.

From delivering real-time, authoritative coverage during federal elections to providing massive live streams and highlights for the Euros, broadcasters are leveraging YouTube's scale to remain at the center of the cultural conversation. This ensures their premium programming meets younger, mobile-first audiences exactly where they are.

Q: I’m sure there will be much more discussed during your session, but for those who might not be able to attend - what’s one key takeaway you want to share in terms of YouTube and its role as a partner in Europe?

Pina: The key takeaway is that YouTube is the ultimate catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the modern media landscape. We are an incubator for new ideas and formats.

Through initiatives like the "Creators Lab" with Banijay, we are demonstrating how traditional TV and digital creators can collaborate to reinvent classic shows for the next generation. By partnering with us, broadcasters can achieve unparalleled audience expansion and create real value, proving that traditional TV and online video don't just coexist—they work better together.

Want to learn more and be part of the conversation? Register to attend StreamTV Europe today. Can’t attend? Stay tuned for more coverage throughout the show.