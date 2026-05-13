StreamTV Show Announces the 2026 StreamTV Awards Finalists

DENVER, May 12, 2026 -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today announces the finalists for the StreamTV Awards , the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 16-19 in Denver, Colorado.

Finalists distinguished themselves through bold innovation, exceptional audience connection, strategic precision, strong revenue performance and transformative partnerships.

Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex said, “The strength of this year’s finalists highlights just how quickly the streaming landscape is evolving. Congratulations to the outstanding leaders and companies driving the industry forward. We look forward to celebrating them at the StreamTV Show.”

The 2026 finalists

Advertising Executive of the Year

Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Spectrum Reach

Lauren Benedict, VP, Global Ad Sales and Partnerships, Roku

Michael Bologna, Chief Accelerator/Chief Revenue Officer, BrightLine

Ying Wang, General Manager, Xumo Advertising, Xumo

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Acquisition

Anthony Layser, Executive Director, Content Acquisitions & Programming Strategy, Xumo

Patrick Courtney, Chief Business Officer, Fuse Media

Takashi Nakano, Vice President of Content and Programming, Samsung TV Plus

Teresa Alonso López, VP, Whale TV+



Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution

Brian McGarvey, Vice President of Global Distribution & Business Development, Crunchyroll

Jonathan Shrank, VP, Streaming & Content Partnerships, TheSoul Group

Regina Breslin, Vice President, Global Content Distribution, Roku

Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Partnership, Acquisition, Distribution & Experience, Xumo

Emerging Leaders

Chelsea Duong, Senior Manager, Content Planning & Acquisition, Xumo

Elizabeth Lehrer, Director, Global Programming Operations, Pluto TV

Eric Steigelfest, CEO & Co-Founder, PurePlay AI

Felipe Saltz, Associate Vice President, NBA

Kate Dery, Director of Partner Growth and Management, AMC Global Media

Lady Learned, Vice President, Business Operations & Planning, Xumo

Mike Gould, SVP, Digital, Cineflix Rights

Murphy VandeMotter, VP, Data Operations, Madhive

FAST Channel of the Year

DIRECTV Tribeca Festival Hub + FAST Channel

F1 Channel

Love After Lockup

NBA Channel

Tastemade

Innovation in Advertising

Canela Media’s Club Canela

Redefining Streaming Attribution: How 24i Empowered Revry with Full-Funnel Advertising Intelligence

Samsung Ads Dynamic CTV Campaign Captures New Revenue for Crumbl

Transmit.Live, LLC

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Graphics+ from Frequency

MKIO Multiview with Comcast's "Create your own Multiview"

The Chosen Platform from Come and See Foundation: Delivered by Robosoft Technologies

ViewLift: Scalable Intelligence at the Core of Global Content Delivery

Innovation in Monetization

Evergent Agentic Revenue Orchestration Platform

New England Sports Network (NESN)

The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

Transmit.Live, LLC

Innovation in User Experience

Canela Media's Club Canela

Christmas Plus Movie Advent Calendar by OTT Studio

SyncWords Live AI Localization

The Chosen App Experience from Come and See Foundation: Designed by Robosoft Technologies

Marketing Campaign of the Year

How Spectrum Reach Introduced Show-level Transparency in Campaigns

Pluto TV “The Holidays Are Brutal”

Tastemade’s Hot Grill Summer Marketing Campaign

Xumo x NASCAR: Driving Brand Lift Through Content, Culture, and Connection

StreamTV Impact Award

Cineverse

Roku

Spectrum Reach

The AdGood Foundation

Streaming Platform of the Year

Crunchyroll

Freely

Roku

Xumo Play

Technology Executive of the Year

Alex Groysman, VP of Ad Product Development, Spectrum Reach

Joe Pascual, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, dotstudioPRO

Joey Monjure, SVP of Product, Frndly TV and Director, Product Management, Roku

Philip Inghelbrecht, Cofounder/CEO, Tatari

The judging panel included experts from the streaming television industry.