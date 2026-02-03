StreamTV Show opens submissions for the 2026 StreamTV Awards

NEW YORK, February 3, 2026 -- Questex’s StreamTV Show today announces the call for submissions for the 2026 StreamTV Awards, honoring the trailblazers, visionaries, and game-changers who are redefining the streaming industry. From skyrocketing viewership to breakthrough monetization strategies, the awards celebrate the brands, platforms, and leaders shaping the future of streaming entertainment.

Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology and Founder of StreamTV said, “The StreamTV Awards set the gold standard for excellence in streaming television, honoring the executives, channels and platforms redefining what’s possible across the industry. From revenue growth and audience engagement to partnerships and breakthrough technology, this is where the visionaries shaping the future of streaming are recognized.”

Award Categories - Recognizing Impact Across the Streaming Industry



The 2026 StreamTV Awards feature 14 categories spotlight the best in content, technology, advertising, and leadership, including:

Advertising Executive of the Year

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Acquisition

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution

Emerging Leaders

FAST Channel of the Year

Innovation in Advertising

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Innovation in Monetization

Innovation in User Experience

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Marketing Executive of the Year

StreamTV Impact Award

Streaming Platform of the Year

Technology Executive of the Year

Key Dates & Submission Details

Submissions are open now through April 2

Early Bird Discount: Receive a $75 discount on entries through February 26

Finalists Announced: May 7

Winners Revealed: June 17 at the StreamTV Show in Denver, CO

A panel of industry-leading judges will evaluate submissions based on innovation, engagement, revenue impact, strategy and leadership. To review past winners and to make a nomination, click here.

Be Part of the Streaming Industry’s Biggest Night



The StreamTV Awards take center stage at the StreamTV Show, where industry leaders converge for networking, innovation, and game-changing insights. Register to attend the StreamTV Show here.

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Scott Gruntorad or Marrysa Moyer.

Looking to speak or sponsor? Click here.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry's largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

