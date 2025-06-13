AI-Powered Channels Are Coming - Are You Ready?

What does it mean to be an “Autonomous Media Company”? According to Frequency Founder and CEO Blair Harrison, it’s the next major evolution in FAST: channels that don’t just run in the cloud - they think in it. In this interview, Harrison breaks down his keynote from StreamTV Show 2025, where he explored how Frequency is helping content owners build, manage, and program channels that dynamically adapt to viewer behavior, external events, and seasonal trends.

Harrison reflects on FAST’s early days and explains why content owners now need to operate at “the speed of AI.” From self-optimizing channels that reprogram based on real-time data, to programming that reacts like social media, Harrison makes the case for automation as the future of TV. “We're building software that lets channels essentially run themselves,” he says. “That’s the autonomy we’re talking about.” The tools may be behind the scenes, but the goal is bold: broadcast-quality experiences that rival and surpass traditional TV without needing a control room.