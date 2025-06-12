Bridging Broadcast and Streaming: The Globecast Way

Globecast is evolving with the times while staying true to its roots. In this interview, Chief Marketing Officer Jean-Christophe Perier outlines how the company is combining its broadcast DNA with advanced IP and cloud-based infrastructure to deliver a hybrid model that meets modern demands. With deep investments in media integration, Globecast now supports services like playout for news and sports, OTT delivery, remote production, and TV headend—all running on hybrid cloud solutions.

Globecast’s differentiator lies in its vast global footprint. Operating six media service centers across key markets—from Los Angeles and London to Paris and Singapore—the company offers clients flexibility, reach and reliability. While satellite remains a vital part of the equation, Perier emphasizes the importance of integration. Customers are no longer choosing between platforms; they’re seeking smart combinations of terrestrial, cloud, and satellite services. And Globecast is stepping in as a consultative partner, guiding decisions with insights, metrics and tailored delivery strategies to ensure performance and quality of service.

Jean-Christophe Perier:

Hello. So my name is Jean-Christophe Perier. I am Chief Marketing Officer at Globecast, which means designing, redesigning the portfolio of product, solution and services, and also taking care of the strategy, the marketing, external communication, and the pre-sales, in this case, for me. This is specific to the company, but this is what I'm doing, and I joined the company two years ago.

So Globecast historically is one of the biggest, largest capacity and connectivity operator. We are coming from satellite world and terrestrial as well, and we have been heavily investing in a hybrid IP transportation solutions now, integrating them with our satellite and terrestrial solutions, and we keep on investing on this subject. This is very critical for us. This is a basement of all our solutions, and this is where we have our historic customers, broadcasters, content owners, Pay-TV operators, and now we are moving also... We are investing a lot on media integration, which is the next step, and we are providing the largest business applications to these customers and also to digital platforms. This means, for example, Playout for news and sports, TV Headend, remote production solutions, OTT solutions, and they are all running on an hybrid cloud infrastructure.

And in addition to this, the third pillar, and this is why we are unique, we are providing the largest managed services in the world, which follows the same system, because we have six media services center, one in LA, brand new, and this is what we are showcasing here, in Westlake Village, and one in London, one in Paris, one in Singapore, and two smaller in Roma and Johannesburg, and this is how we are servicing all our customers. We have a 1,200 big, large customers, and we are different because we have a broadcast DNA, even if we are heavily investing in cloud IP and streaming, we have a broadcast DNA, and we want to keep it. This is critical for us.

So satellite connectivity is still a big chunk of our activity, and it's critical for us. Again, we keep on investing on this, and it will remain, I believe, for some evidence or for some geography to reach people, but we have to integrate it with other solutions. As I was saying, terrestrial IP-based, cloud-based distribution, and the mix, being able to integrate and manage the mix and propose different solutions to our customers, is critical. This is what we are doing now, and all our customers are interested in this because they want to learn and they want to have the tools and the data and the metrics to make the decision, and obviously this is driven by the quality of service we want to offer, but we are sharing and we are engaging with them more on a consulting level instead of answering to RFPs, where we are sharing with them the figures and the hypothesis and why we are proposing such a mix of distribution and contribution capacities.

So yeah, satellite connectivity is going to stay. It's going to change also with LEO and MEO and GEO, it is going to be an interesting mix. And again, integration is going to be critical.