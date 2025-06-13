From Data to Dollars: Inside SymphonyAI’s Revedia Platform

Mark Moeder, president of SymphonyAI’s media division joined us at StreamTV to discuss how their platform is helping content owners harness the full power of data. With a proprietary AI engine at its core, SymphonyAI brings together first- and third-party data from across the distribution landscape—whether direct-to-consumer or via third parties—to give content creators a unified view of audience behavior and revenue performance. The goal? To understand what content should go where, at what time and value, to drive the greatest impact.

At the booth, Moeder showcased two flagship solutions: the Revedia Content Suite, which aggregates monetization and engagement data across platforms, and the Revedia DataOps Suite, recently launched in partnership with Cineverse. This AI-powered engine goes deeper—combining acquisition costs, production expenses, and consumption metrics into one actionable view. It’s purpose-built for media and supported by 40+ years of industry expertise, allowing SymphonyAI to deliver insights with unprecedented accuracy and speed. As the media world begins embracing AI with more confidence, Moeder sees this as a turning point: “AI is only as good as the industry knowledge behind it. That’s our edge.”

Hi, my name is Mark Moeder. I'm the president of SAI Media. We are a tech big data AI company that works for the content owner. So those who have content who are distributing it, whether it's their D2C platform with third parties, helping them understand the consumption, the monetization, and really bringing all that data together for one system of truth to help them understand what the consumer and the viewer is doing. Because all of their actions are actually telling a story, helping them understand what content to be distributed to what platform at what rate, to really to increase engagement and viewership.

So here at the booth at StreamTV, we have really two primary solutions that we're showing off today. One is our Revedia Content Suite, which goes out and gathers and aggregates all the first-party, third-party data to really help understand the true revenue impact of their distribution, how to improve that and optimize it. We've unveiled the DataOps solution. You may have seen the press release with Cineverse, they're one of our first customers on that platform. The DataOps platform is really a generic AI engine that can bring in all available data, not just consumption, viewership, monetization, but really getting into everything from content acquisition, production costs, to really tell the story of your business in a way that's never been really easily done in the past. So we're really excited about our DataOps solution and really empowering the data that you have today and joining it with third-party to make better insights and better business decisions.

Absolutely happy to meet with all content owners and even the platforms with our DataOps solution. Really, both of those really fit with anyone who has content, they're monetizing it directly or via a third-party. So the StreamTV shows just a wonderful location for us to network, sit down, meet with current customers, meet with prospects, show them the value of our platform, and really help them understand how to grow their business.

I think this year's show, it's exciting to me, because at our heart we are an AI company. We've got an incredibly powerful proprietary AI engine that sits at the heart of, not only our media division, but many other verticals such as retail and FinServe, etc. I'm seeing now a willingness to truly engage with what AI can do without as much fear that might've been present over the last couple of years, but really in a directed, focused, results-driven way, which is really exciting. Because technology, whether it's AI or otherwise, can be cool, but if it doesn't drive results and growth, then it's kind of meaningless. So we're really excited to continue to talk to the customers, talk to the industry around how we can bring that AI engine, which has been trained for media, to really the benefit of our partners. I think that's an important note too.

Anyone can get an AI engine. You can go to ChatGPT, you can go to Google, you can go to Amazon, pick your platform of choice, but it's a really powerful AI engine that doesn't know what it's doing. Really, that's the value proposition of SymphonyAI. We've surrounded our engine with vertically focused subject matter experts that can then teach it, in this case, what media is all about. We've got over 40 years in the industry, we know the slang, we know the pitfalls, we know the commercial makeup. We really understand how the business operates, and we can then train our AI engine to understand that as well, therefore, decreasing the time to value quite significantly.