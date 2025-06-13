Gizmott Makes Building a Streaming Platform Easy

Firoze Moosakutty, CEO of Gizmeon, introduces Gizmott: a scalable, turnkey OTT platform that empowers content creators, media companies, churches, broadcasters, and sports organizations to build their own streaming services—no massive infrastructure required. Whether launching with a service-model approach or scaling with a custom enterprise deployment, Gizmott includes the features needed to run a modern streaming operation—at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Firoze Moosakutty:

Hey, I am Firoze, I'm CEO of Gizmeon. I want to present our platform Gizmott. This is an all-in-one OTT platform. Basically what we do is we work with companies, media companies, content creators, influencers, churches, sports organizations, broadcasters, help them to launch their own streaming platform, like you can have your own Netflix. And we offers a highly cost-effective, very competent with all relevant features, which is required to run and operate in OTT services. You could start with a very small, as a platform service model, or big enterprises can deploy custom operate model as well as...

And it's been good to be here talking to various media companies, partner companies, understanding the technologies, new growth is coming up. Even we are also coming up with our AI media suite, with content recommendations, and personalized content delivery to the people. So yeah, it's been going great from yesterday onwards meeting so many content creators and working with them and seeing how we can help them. There's a lot of foot traffic into the stall and most of them very relevant questions, and we were able to showcase our capabilities. So it's been fantastic and we are going to be here next year as well as.