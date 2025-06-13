How CommScope Enhances Viewer Engagement With Tech

CommScope’s Jim Owens joined StreamTV Studio to preview his presentation on how personalized video technology is helping platforms retain viewers and boost engagement. With decades of experience in IP video and advertising delivery, CommScope is bringing innovation to the forefront with tools that reimagine the viewing experience. From multiview layouts for sports fans to interactive mosaic guides, Owens explains how giving users more control and clarity leads to higher satisfaction and less churn.

He also highlights CommScope’s approach to FAST: creating tailored channels that serve different audiences using the same content backbone. In one case, CommScope partnered with a customer to build dozens of hyper-localized FAST channels that delivered geographically relevant experiences—all from a unified stream. With leadership in ad tech as well, powering most local TV ads in North America and supporting IP video monetization, CommScope’s solutions are already touching millions. Owens emphasizes the importance of meeting today’s viewers where they are, “engaging them faster, smarter, and more personally.”