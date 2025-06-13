Inside All3Media's Global FAST Channel Strategy

At the StreamTV Show, All3Media International’s EVP of Strategic Development, Gary Woolf, and SVP of Global Digital Partnerships, Amanda Stevens, offer a closer look at the company’s growing FAST and AVOD strategy. Representing over 40 production companies under the All3Media umbrella, the team is focused on building globally recognized IP into standout channel brands.

Their lineup includes popular genre-based and single-IP channels. Leading the charge is Midsomer Murders, the long-running British cozy crime series known for its colorful plots and surprise celebrity cameos. After an exclusive SVOD window, the show airs on FAST in the U.S. and is already up to Season 23. So...Real, their unscripted and reality channel, turns five this year and is celebrating with a fresh rebrand. Meanwhile, Gardening with Monty Don curates the best from the BBC gardening icon’s global travels—featuring lush gardens from Japan to the U.S. All3Media continues to grow its AVOD reach and is in ongoing talks with both existing and new digital platform partners.

Gary Woolf:

Hi. So I'm Gary Woolf. I'm the EVP of Strategic Development at All3Media International, and I'm here with Amanda Stevens.

Amanda Stevens:

Hi. I am Amanda, SVP, Global Digital Partnerships. Yeah. We're here to meet new and existing platforms and to discuss our FAST and AVOD.

Gary Woolf:

So we represent All3Media, which is a big production group. We own about 40 production companies. The group itself is owned by Redbird IMI. We sit in the international team. So our job is really to curate our content into various FAST channels, consumer offerings in SVOD, AVOD, and yeah, it's really looking at how we build those brands in the space. So Amanda will explain a little bit about some of the channels that we've got.

Amanda Stevens:

Yeah. So our biggest FAST channel by far is Midsomer Murders, which is quintessential cozy crime drama, hilarious and often sort of outlandish Murder of the Week, and some really cool celebrity cameos over the years, so Olivia Colman, Henry Cavill, Simon Callow and many others. We take a second window after Acorn's exclusive first window in the US and we're up to Season 23 now in the FAST channel. The other two that are really big for Northern America is So...Real, which is five years old this summer. So we're celebrating with a complete rebrand and fresh on-air look. It's a unscripted and reality channel. And also Gardening with Monty Don. So Monty Don's a bit of a national institution in the UK. He's been the face of gardening on the BBC for years and years. So we curate a collection of his best and most recent content for Gardening with Monty Don, including Gardeners' World and World Gardens, so the most beautiful gardens from Americas, Asia...

Gary Woolf:

Japan.

Amanda Stevens:

Yeah. Europe. And that's also available across North America.

Gary Woolf:

So it's a mixture of single IP channels, a mixture of genre channels. We're talking to all the big platforms here. A lot of them are already partners, open to new business. We also publish a whole ton of stuff in AVOD. It's great to be here at Stream. It's great to see lots of friendly faces. We look forward to coming back next year.