From Social to Streaming: Creator TV’s Big Move

Joe Ochoa, co-founder and general manager of Creator Television, is on a mission to merge the energy of social media with the reach of streaming TV. Creator TV partners with social media stars to bring their content — and their built-in audiences — to television. “These creators already know how to command attention and build community,” Ochoa says. “We’re just giving them a new platform to grow.”

At StreamTV Live, Ochoa introduced Creator TV’s new FAST channel, which launched in January and is already available on platforms like Plex, Sling, and Anoki Live TVx. Additional distribution is in the works, and an AVOD catalog will roll out soon. But Ochoa’s vision doesn’t stop there: exclusive original programming is also in development, created in partnership with the platform’s featured talent. “This content hasn’t been seen anywhere else — it’s made for TV, but with the tone and authenticity of social,” he adds.

Joe Ochoa:

Yeah, yeah. So my name's Joe Ochoa. I'm co-founder and general manager of Creator Television. We are a new streaming network and content studio, and we're bringing all the authenticity and energy from social media to TV.

And so what we're doing is we're partnering with creators from the social media space. These are social stars who have created these huge communities that really resonate with audiences. That's all happening in social media, and what we're doing is giving them an opportunity to move into television.

Here at StreamTV, we're talking about our FAST Channel that we just launched in January. We're on Plex, Sling, Anoki Live TVx. Next couple of months we'll be on another couple platforms, and we'll be rolling out our AVOD catalog as well.

In addition to the FAST Channel, we're also doing original content with our creator partners that is going to be exclusive to Creator TV. You haven't seen it anywhere else. And that's going to be happening in the next few months. So really excited. Yeah, just to partner with creators. They obviously know how to command a business and command audiences, so we're just honored to partner with them on something as important as this.