Whale TV publishes new reference designs for smart TV makers

Whale TV, the Singapore-based provider of the eponymously titled, Linux-based indie TVOS platform, has marked the arrival of IBC 2025 by announcing three new hardware reference designs for its smart TV maker partners.

Aiming to bring faster smart TV models to stores starting next year, Whale TV has introduced a 2K-based reference design that it says uses 20% less CPU power. Whale TV is also introducing a 4K design with the intention of influencing the premium side of the market. The model is based on a 5 Core CPU with 4K 60HZ MEMC support, as well as Dolby Vision 2.0, HDR and HDR10+ support for those who have the licenses. Whale also introduced a third, even more premium 4K design that adds support for 120MHz MEMC and a 4K 144/165Hz panel output.

Meanwhile, Whale TV has also expanded on its Whale TV+ FAST service, adding on-demand viewing to a content mix that includes more than 300 channels. Whale, which says it saw a 35% jump in monthly active users on platform last quarter, has also developed a web version of the Whale TV+.

Notably, back in April, the company announced the addition of the Disney+ app to its platform. And just last week, action-sports channel Red Bull TV was integrated into Whale TV+.

“Our goal is to continuously expand the Whale TV+ entertainment offering while driving engagement across all platforms,” said Teresa Lopez, VP of Whale TV+, in a statement. “The addition of on-demand TV provides our viewers with even more choice. Together with premium channels like Red Bull TV and a growing library of movies and series, Whale TV+ is becoming an even more compelling destination for free entertainment.”

Rebranded from “Zeasn” a year ago, Whale TV said in January it was collaborating with 13 smart TV makers, including Moka, KTC, Express Luck, HKC and SQY.

Whale TV is operating in a realm of independent TVOS supplier, a class that also includes Xperi’s TiVo and Hisense’s VIDAA. These software products serve small and mid-range smart TV makers, which don’t have the resources to develop their own OS, while providing a more controllable, customizable alternative to large TVOS gateways like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.