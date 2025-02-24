Altice USA, MSG Networks reach carriage deal, restore programming to Optimum

MSG Networks programming has been restored to pay TV lineups on operator Altice USA’s Optimum systems after the two entities reached an agreement, the companies announced Saturday.

MSG Networks had been blacked out for customers of Optimum since January 1 as a result of a carriage negotiation impasse. Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed, but it could be good news for the regional sports network, which is home to live local games and programming for major professional sports teams including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, alongside coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

In a press release announcing the agreement the companies provided the following statement:

“MSG Networks and Optimum are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement for the relaunch of MSG Networks on Optimum video lineups. MSG Networks and Optimum would like to thank everyone for their patience as we partnered to reach this new agreement to benefit our fans and Optimum subscribers.”

It comes after Altice USA customers had to go without the programming since the start of the New Year and public comments from Altice USA CEO Dennis Mathew that the cable operator wanted to “take a stand” on rising consumer pay TV prices, related to agreements with programmers.

“We need to evolve the business model and the pricing,” Mathew said last month during a segment on his company’s “News 12” network amid the MSG Network channel blackout. “We continue to have this antiquated model where we’re forcing people to pay for content that they don’t want.”

Reaching a deal gives renewed distribution to the struggling MSG Networks RSN. MSG is burdened by debt and wasn’t helped by missing out on revenue sans Optimum distribution. A blog by analysts at LightShed Partners in January suggested the Altice USA dispute may not be resolved quickly and could set off a bankruptcy filing for MSG Networks.

As it tries to find a way forward amid broader struggles in the eroding RSN ecosystem alongside linear TV viewership declines, MSG Networks last August partnered with YES Network to offer an authenticated regional TV Everywhere (TVE) app for those with pay TV credentials and a DTC streamer for local fans, dubbed Gotham Sports. The Gotham Sports app house standalone MSG+ and YES streaming service apps together for a discounted price.

Altice USA, meanwhile, has already seen multiple disputes in 2025, including with broadcast station group owner Nexstar. That negotiation impasse saw 63 Nexstar stations blacked out on Optimum systems in 42 markets for a brief period last month before the two reached a deal and restored programming on January 18.

As of the end of 2024, Altice USA had 1.88 million remaining pay TV customers, after losing 64,300 net video subscribers in Q4.

Despite Q4 video losses, executives cited early positive signs for the operator’s long-waning video product, including due to the launch of new tiered pay TV packages in October and a revised programming agreement strategy to reduce costs.

“We’ve engaged thousands of customers, and they’ve really embraced, our new video offerings,” said Mathew during Q4 earnings results earlier this month.