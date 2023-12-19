Brightcove makes trio of C-level leadership appointments

Brightcove is shaking up and building out its C-suite. On Tuesday the streaming technology company announced the appointment of new marketing and revenue chiefs and the creation of a chief operating officer role.

Kathy Klingler has been tapped as chief marketing officer and Jim Norton was named chief revenue officer, effective January 8, 2024. Both will report directly to Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. In addition, David Beck, Brightcove’s current chief strategy and corporate development officer is expanding his role as the newly appointed COO.

“With the addition of Kathy and Jim and the evolution of David’s role, our world-class executive leadership team is poised to continue to deliver for our global customer base and drive innovation across our business,” said DeBevoise in a statement. “Each of them brings an invaluable skill set from across the media, enterprise, and SaaS industries that will play a key role in our continued growth and further establish Brightcove as the world's most trusted streaming technology company.”

In her role as CMO Klinger is charged with developing and executing a global marketing strategy to increase brand awareness, boost customer acquisition and shore up customer loyalty. Klinger comes as a marketing veteran, most recently as SVP and global chief marking and communications officer at cybersecurity software company Rapid7. She’s also held CMO and senior leadership roles at companies in other sectors including at Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, Kaplan Higher Education, Santander Bank, John Hancock and Fidelity Investments.

“I am thrilled to join Brightcove to continue its unparalleled leadership in the streaming technology space,” said Klingler. “Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized crafting compelling strategies that connect with people and drive tangible results. I look forward to advancing that work with my new colleagues as we chart our company’s promising future.”

Norton in his new role will be responsible for Brightcove’s revenue organization, including managing global sales and advancing and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy. Norton brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience across media, advertising, SaaS and marketing technology. Before joining Brightcove he’s held roles at Conde Nast, AOL/Verizon, Google, Tribune Broadcasting and Flowcode.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work across various verticals and sectors on a global scale. Brightcove represents the perfect intersection of all that I have been working towards, and I can't think of a better fit,” said Norton in a statement.

Beck, meanwhile, had been serving as interim CMO alongside his position as strategy and corporate development chief. Now he’s adding expanded responsibilities as COO where he’ll focus on corporate development and strategy, technology and channel partnerships, data engineering, strategy and analytics, revenue and marketing operations and ad monetization.

Brightcove is a streaming video technology player, with a video platform that among other capabilities helps media companies to stream and monetize content. Some media entities that use Brightcove technology include AMC Networks, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BBC, CBC/Radio-Canada, Cox Media Group, Forbes, The Metropolitan Opera, and Sky, among others. Over the summer Yahoo tapped Brightcove to power its video streaming end-to-end across the company’s portfolio of digital properties. And in August its platform and tech was picked by the National Hockey League to deliver digital video content on websites of the league and the 32 clubs, as well as the NHL app – adding to Brightcove’s roster of professional sports organization clients.

Brightcove in the third quarter reported $51 million in revenue, a 5% decline compared to the same period in 2022. The company recorded a $2.4 million net loss in the period, while Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million was up 12% year over year.