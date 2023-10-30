Charter launches DTC service Spectrum SportsNet+, offering LA Lakers games

Charter’s Spectrum SportsNet has launched a subscription streaming service delivering live LA Lakers games to local fans, bringing the regional sports network direct-to-consumer for the first time.

The cable operator on Friday announced Spectrum SportsNet+, which is available to viewers in the regional coverage territory of Southern California, Hawaii and Southern Nevada. Spectrum SportsNet+ is priced at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per season and will feature a 24/7 feed of Spectrum SportsNet programming including live regular season Lakers games and behind-the-scenes content. The service is also available to pay TV customers of Charter’s Spectrum, DirecTV and Cox that have Spectrum SportsNet, at no extra cost and who can access via the SportsNet app with their traditional TV credentials.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” said Dan Finnerty, SVP and general manager at Spectrum Sports, in a statement. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.”

Charter started carrying the RSN that’s home to the LA Lakers under a deal in 2012 with then-Time Warner Cable Sports. As the traditional pay TV model has come under pressure with rising programming costs and continued cord cutting, Charter has sought to develop new video models – including through a recent deal with Disney that involved adding the media company’s direct-to-consumer apps in certain Charter pay TV packages at no extra cost (including a forthcoming ESPN service) and the operator marketing apps to broadband-only customers. Charter executives have said they’ll pursue similar deals with other programmers under an approach they’ve suggested can help drive evolution and growth for both linear and DTC efforts.

RSNs, meanwhile, are undergoing their own changes in the face of challenged business models and as they look to reach audiences on streaming. Some professional sports teams have pursued DTC apps, such as the NBA’s Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights – in part as a way to provide access for local fans that may be frustrated by fragmentation and the ability to find their team’s games.

The launch of a 24/7 streaming feed with access to Lakers’ games marks the first DTC service for Spectrum SportsNet. Charter said streaming service is powered by the NBA’s next-gen integrated digital platform.The DTC service isn't a standalone app but is an experience available within the NBA app and on NBA.com, which can be accessed across devices including mobile iOS and Android, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Hisense, PlayStation and Xbox. Charter’s Spectrum SportsNet+ service kicked off coverage of live regular season Lakers games Sunday October 29 when the team faced off against the Sacramento Kings.

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court," said Tim Harris, president of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, in a statement. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Article updated to reflect that SportsNet+ is available within the NBA app and on NBA.com.