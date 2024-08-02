Charter’s Spectrum Business inks deal for NFL Sunday Ticket, launches sports streaming TV package

Chater’s Spectrum Business unit is now able to offer commercial customers streaming access to all NFL games, following a deal with EverPass Media for NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass.

Announced Thursday, Spectrum’s new agreement gives its business customers (of which it had 2.2 million SMB customers as of the end of Q2) the ability to get NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass from the operator across its 41-state footprint.

EverPass is the entity formed last year backed by RedBird Capital Partners and the NFL’s strategic investment arm, initially as the exclusive distributor of the NFL Sunday Ticket package (which Google owns rights to via YouTube and YouTube TV) to commercial establishments. The company partners with rights holders, distribution partners and business owners a single shop for commercial distribution of premium live events. Last year it inked a multi-year licensing deal with NBCUniversal to bring Peacock’s exclusive live sports content to bars, restaurants and other commercial locations across the U.S.

As for Charter, Spectrum Business is EverPass’ first Official Channel Partner, where it will offer new and existing business customers – including bars, restaurants and hotels – access to stream NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass.

At the same time, it’s launching a new sports video streaming tier dubbed Spectrum Business Sports Fan TV, aimed specifically at commercial locations. The package includes more than 40 live and local sports channels and is offered at an intro price of about $80 per month as a standalone service, or $60 per month when bundled with another service from the operator, for one year. The Sunday Ticket and Peacock package from EverPass is available to Spectrum Business customers as an add-on to the Sports Fan TV package.

Taken together, the new agreement with access to Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass, alongside local in-market games available via Sports Fan TV and Thursday Night Football, Spectrum Business customers now have options for access to all NFL games.

It marks the latest deal for EverPass, which in 2023 inked a multi-year agreement with DirecTV for Business that enables the satellite TV operator to offer the Sunday Ticket football package to commercial establishments across the country. DirecTV had been the long-time rights holder for NFL Sunday ticket before the coveted sports package went to Google’s YouTube and YouTube TV in 2022.

In other NFL Sunday Ticket news, a California judge on Thursday threw out a $4.7 billion verdict awarded by a jury against the professional football league, in a lawsuit that alleged the NFL overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket airings for several years.