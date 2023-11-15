Dish debuts enhanced video platform for hotel customers

Dish Business, the enterprise unit of Dish Network, launched its latest-generation TV platform for commercial customers.

The EVOLVE M1 is a Google Certified Android Set-Back-Box (SBB) that provides live linear video delivery as well as access to favorite streaming apps and individualized information screens for hotel guests.

“The first EVOLVE SBB has been coveted by hoteliers and poorly imitated by competitors for a decade,” said Amir Ahmed, executive vice president, Dish TV, in a statement. “Following years of continued innovation, we’re unleashing the next generation of EVOLVE with the EVOLVE M1. Powered by OnStream and backed by our preeminent experience in the market, the EVOLVE M1 is ready to set a new standard for guest entertainment.”

OnStream is the linear video delivery service developed by Dish Business, which is delivered to the EVOLVE M1’s processor and AndroidTV firmware on board. It also offers a voice remote with upgraded Bluetooth functionality and voice control, allowing hotel guests to find content more quickly. Dish also noted a more responsive interface for navigation, touting a “snappy interaction in any app.”

The OnStream user interface also gives users access to streaming apps, while automatically clearing user credentials from third-party apps. And it lets hoteliers restrict the user interface so guests can’t tamper with settings, which Dish said reduces troubleshooting for on-site staff.

Dish noted the EVOVLE M1 is versatile, enabling deployments with a wide range of cable plans and infrastructures. It’s also equipped for over-the-air updates with custom applications so hotels can make adjustments and improvements for changes in the future.

The upgrades to its enterprise offering come as Dish Network’s residential pay TV business continued to lose subscribers in the third quarter. Dish lost 181,000 satellite Dish TV subscribers in Q3 – which outpaced gains of 117,000 net additions at its virtual MVPD Sling TV. Dish didn’t break out figures for its enterprise video customers. Total pay TV revenue of $2.8 billion was down 8.8% year over year.