FAST ‘Live Sports TV’ launches with more than 100 channels

It’s been said before — free, live foosball is all that’s holding the traditional TV ecosystem together!
As luck would have it, Foosball TV, along with ACL Cornhole TV and World Chase Tag, just happened to available for licensing to the founders of a new FAST startup, Live Sports TV, which has launched in more than 75 countries, the U.S. included, with 68 free channels, and another 34 the backers say are on the way by the end of October.
The free ad-supported streaming platform isn’t just packaging niche sports — there are also channels built around more mainstream sports including Goal TV, Hoop TV, Homerun TV, Mike Tyson TV, Tennis Channel and Golf News Network.
Live Sports TV arrives via a joint venture, Sports Studio Inc., formed by Rasenberger Media’s Cathy Rasenberger and AcTVe’s Geoff Clark, along with Ryan James and James Patrick of OTT Studio, LLC. The JV was recently acquired by UK sports streaming company SportsTribal. The SportsTribal platform’s content and technology were leveraged to launch Live Sports TV.
TVOS-wise, Live Sports TV is available in the U.S. on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV connected TV devices, as well as Vizio-enabled smart TVs, and Android and iOS mobile devices, with more OS support arriving later.
“With our combined expertise in launching, marketing, operating and optimizing cable and streaming channels and OTT apps, we are rapidly establishing ourselves as the primary FAST destination for millions of passionate sports fans,” the founders said in a joint statement.
Live Sports TV’s backers also said there’s a shortage of sports-themed content in the global FAST ecosystem.
A research report published over the spring by longtime FAST sector observer Gavin Bridge identified 1,943 unique FAST-channel offerings, with the majority of them (1,092) falling within the general entertainment category.
Here's a list of included channels for Live Sports TV.
