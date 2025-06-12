FilmRise, TCL partner to expand global FAST channel footprint

FilmRise, the New York City-based film and television studio and streaming network, and TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand with a diverse portfolio of products and services including TVs, home appliances, and mobile devices, have reached an agreement. Through this collaboration, some of FilmRise’s most popular FAST Channels will be made available to international audiences on TCL Channel, reaching viewers across Australia, Brazil, France, GSA, Italy, LATAM, and Spain. Melissa Wohl, Executive Vice President of Global Distribution Partnerships and Content Sales at FilmRise, officially announced this partnership today.

The single IP-branded FAST Channels in the deal are some of the most popular franchises and series distributed by FilmRise including “Highway to Heaven,” “Z Nation,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Forensic Files,” “Dr. G,” and “Hot Ones.”

Melissa Wohl states, "Our growing partnership with TCL underscores our dedication to providing free streaming content globally. As international markets adopt streaming free content, particularly FAST, we aim for our channels to be accessible. This agreement with TCL extends our distribution overseas using TCL's vast network of smart TVs to engage viewers."

Guillermina Ortega of TCL has commented, “Through our partnership with FilmRise, we are excited to bring these beloved TV series to TCL Channel. This collaboration allows us to offer popular franchises and series to audiences worldwide. We are committed to providing our viewers with the most sought-after television content, ensuring they have access to the best in entertainment.”

The deal was negotiated by Alejandro Veciana, Senior Manager at FilmRise and Guillermina Ortega, BD Manager at TCL Channel.

This collaboration highlights TCL’s ongoing commitment to enriching its content ecosystem and enhancing user experiences. By integrating FilmRise’s diverse and engaging content into the TCL Channel lineup, TCL once again demonstrates its dedication to providing global audiences with unparalleled entertainment and information, further solidifying its position as a leader in the global TV market.