Fubo boosts sports offering with PPV, DAZN deal

Sports-focused streaming pay TV provider Fubo this week expanded its offering with new Pay-Per-View events and a multi-year deal inked with global sports streamer DAZN.

Announced Thursday, this June Fubo will offer access to live premium PPV soccer and boxing events for purchase – including to consumers that don’t have a subscription to the virtual MVPD.

PPV events teed up for this month include the World Cup 2026 Qualifying matches of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) on June 7 and June 10, through a partnership with Integrated Sports Media. Each match will be available to US consumers in Spanish with Secondary Audio Program (SAP) in English for $29.95. Fubo will also offer PPV access to the Deontay Wilder v Tyrrell Herndon boxing bout on June 27, charging $24.95.

Pay-Per-View events are a way to not only generate transactional revenue but also bring non-Fubo subscribers into the streamer’s app ecosystem. Those that purchase a PPV event also get ongoing access to Fubo Free, the vMVPD’s free tier featuring more than 200 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

“Pay-Per-View enhances Fubo’s robust live sports offering by giving fans access to premium events when they are available,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo, in a statement. “PPV demonstrates Fubo’s continued commitment to serve consumers with an aggregated content offering at attractive price points, and with the flexibility to subscribe to content of their choosing.”

Fubo said additional PPV events will be announced – and some of those might be coming from global sports streamer DAZN.

Earlier in the week Fubo and DAZN announced a multi-year deal in which both companies will distribute their respective owned-and-operated linear channels, which include exclusive sports rights, on each other’s US platforms.

As part of the integrated partnership Fubo will be able to offer customers DAZN’s live PPV events, although no specifics on that have been announced as of yet.

Disclosed as the first phase of the deal, starting Tuesday Fubo became home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events with the launch of the new DAZN1 linear channel. Fubo users can purchase DAZN1 as a standalone subscription or an add-on to the vMVPD’s streaming pay TV packages. It’s the first time DAZN1 is available for purchase in market, featuring premium live fights and on-demand content.

The lates expansions and deals – which offer multiple ways consumers can engage with, purchase and access sports content through Fubo, even if they don’t subscribe to the full pay TV package – aligns with what executives have described as Fubo’s so-called super aggregation strategy, where it also wants to offer different price points and flexible options to fit a spectrum of consumer needs.

And the partnership with DAZN flows both ways, with Fubo getting new distribution for its Fubo Sports FAST channel on DAZN. Fubo Sports counts distribution on nearly a dozen free streaming platforms and features exclusive UEFA soccer matches and live events from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Peak Fighting and Ultimate Strongman.

“Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience,” stated Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO. “Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”

Added Gandler in a statement, “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.”