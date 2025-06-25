‘House of David’ producer Wonder Project sets up SVOD on Amazon Prime Video

After producing the successful, biblically inspired series House of David for Amazon Prime Video, independent studio Wonder Project is hoping Prime members have enough faith to pony up for yet another premium streaming service subscription.

This fall, the Wonder Project will launch an eponymously titled, premium “global faith and values”-themed SVOD that will charge $8.99 on top of what Amazon customers are already paying for their Prime Video subscription.

The indie studio believes it has the goods: On top of “1,000 hours” of “highly curated” movies and TV shows, it’s making season 2 of House of David exclusively available, at least initially, on its own platform in the fall.

Debuting on Amazon Prime Video in February, the 13-part season 1 of the David vs. Goliath-based series “captivated over 40 million viewers worldwide,” Wonder Project said.

The studio is backed by veteran faith-based producer/director Jon Erwin, who is listed as the founder, and ex-Netflix and YouTube content executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, who serves as CEO.

“Great films and TV shows bring families, friends and communities together and drive meaningful connection in a world that is craving connection right now,” Hoogstraten said in a statement. “As a mother, I can’t wait to have this shared viewing experience in my own home — through a brand we can truly call our own.”

Added Erwin: “Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows. With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more.”

With Erwin serving as its creative lead, Wonder Project has been active beyond just King David. Its upcoming film titles include Sarah’s Oil, a racially themed historical drama, co-produced with Amazon MGM Studios, which is scheduled to debut theatrically on Nov. 7. Wonder Project also partnered with Sony’s TriStar Pictures to produce the comedy film The Breadwinner, which is written by and stars comedian Nate Bargatze.

Meanwhile, the company has another Amazon MGM Studios collaboration in the works — the drama series It’s Not Like That starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes. Wonder Project is also teaming up with the likeminded Angel Studios on feature films themed around the origins of George Washington and the Wright Bros.

And if that wasn’t enough: The faith-based Wonder Project label is teaming up with former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham to launch a new screenwriting fellowship.

As for the Wonder Project SVOD launch, it “represents another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure Prime Video offers something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing how this new offering enriches the viewing experience for our customers,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Prime Video Marketplace, also in a statement.