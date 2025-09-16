Roku extends its gadget reach with Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube

Roku was perhaps the first TVOS provider to extend its device ecosystem beyond the primordial hockey puck player and HDMI dongle, natively integrating its circuitry and software into the sets of smart TV OEM partners starting in 2014. Later, in 2019, Roku debuted the first smart sound bar, helping to ensure that it captured OS control of consumer living rooms outfitted for premium sounds.

So, it makes sense that with a growing niche (hard to tell exactly how large) of consumers enthralled with the big-screen capability of projectors, Roku would extend its circuitry and software to those gadgets, too.

The streaming company has partnered with projector maker Aurzen to debut the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube, an indoor/outdoor 1080p full HD projector capable of 330 ANSI lumens of brightness and a projection size ranging from 40 - 150 diagonal inches.

This isn’t necessarily a pro-grade projector, which usually come with more than 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, capable of cutting through a substantial amount of ambient light and projecting a huge HD for 4K image on a living-room wall. But if you want a reasonably priced gadget that will make home movie night outdoors easy and fun, it seems to fit the bill. Roku directed us to Amazon for pricing. There, as well as in Aurzen's store, the projector is listed for $249.99 with a $70 coupon for early takers. Interestingly, there are some eBay listing offering the device for significantly less.

This WiFi-native device is fairly feature-packed and light (just over four pounds), with built-in 5-watt speakers, seemingly making it easy to take out to the patio and connect to a power source and just play.

It has the traditional Roku remote that walks users through a setup process that sounds very similar to any Roku smart TV. And the D1R Cube has the assimilation to the Roku “ecosystem” you might expect, meaning it works with Roku smart speakers, it can be alternatively controlled by the Roku mobile app, and it responds to Roku voice control. Like most Roku gadgets, the smart projector is also AirPlay compatible.

“Whether you’re camping, grilling, or setting up a home theater, projectors have always promised a big-screen experience, but they often lacked the simplicity and smart connectivity that today’s viewers expect,” said Tom McFarland, VP of Roku TV, in a statement. “The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector changes that — combining Roku’s award-winning OS with effortless setup and access to thousands of movies, TV shows and live channels.”

Roku has been losing money on the hardware side of its business for years, but these relatively narrow losses are the table stakes for proliferating the Roku OS, and by association, the Roku Channel. These devices drive sales for Roku’s platform business, revenue for which expanded 18% in the second quarter to $975.5 million.