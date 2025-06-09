Speedvision now streaming on Vizio WatchFree+

Speedvision, the definitive auto entertainment network, announced today that it is now streaming on VIZIO WatchFree+ channel 1315. Fans of Speedvision can now watch the best in car content on WatchFree+, VIZIO’s free streaming service, available on all VIZIO TVs or in the VIZIO mobile app. WatchFree+ is home to more than 300 free live channels, providing instant access to live programming including local TV, movies, news, sports, music, kids & family, and more. WatchFree+ also offers access to a library of more than 25,000 movies and shows available On Demand.

“The Speedvision viewer is drawn to the highest performing machines and technology on the market, whether that be vehicles or televisions,” said Robert Scanlon, President and CEO of Speedvision. “Our audience is naturally drawn to the quality and performance of VIZIO televisions, so it’s a perfect fit for Speedvision to be streaming on WatchFree+. Starting today, if you have a VIZIO TV or the VIZIO mobile app, you have access to Speedvision.”

The network brand that started the auto entertainment revolution, Speedvision, returned in October 2022 with the high-octane programming that made it the standard against which all other vehicle media is measured. As a recognized network brand that originated the automotive lifestyle genre in the 90s, Speedvision delivers a signature combination of highly entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values, making it the preeminent destination for auto-passionate viewers. Speedvision is now streaming on 15 platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, Fubo, Xumo, MyFree DirecTV, Plex, Local Now, LG Channels, TCLtv+, Dish’s Sling Freestream, Anoki, FreeLiveSports, VIDAA, and Samsung TV Plus (EU).

Speedvision boasts a premium library of more than 700 content hours showcasing any vehicle powered by an engine. From car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming; the network features titles including Stacey David’s Gearz, AmeriCarna, Caffeine and Octane, Two Guys Garage, Truck U, Helping Hands Garage, What’s In the Barn?, Rutter’s Detailin’ Garage, Radford Reborn, and Zero to Sixty, as well as motorcycle and aviation series. Speedvision also boasts a roster of popular talent and experts, including Wayne Carini, Bill Goldberg, Stacey David, Ray Evernham, Ant Anstead, Chris Jacobs, Greg Grunberg, and more.