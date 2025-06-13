StreamTV 2025 Morning Brief Day 3

David Bloom:

Hey everybody. I'm David Bloom of Next TMT here at the live studios of the StreamTV Show. Actually previewing the last day of this great show. It's the biggest ever and it's been chock-full. Well, the last day is a little bit shorter than the last couple, but has plenty of stuff beginning with Laura Martin, the senior analyst for Needham & Company who tracks the publicly held media companies for investors on Wall Street. She has a keynote opening the day that was the most watched thing last year and I expect will be again this year. She has lots of tough love for many in the business about how they're going to compete and survive and move on, and I strongly recommend sticking your head in over there. We'll also have two other keynotes of note, Vince Torres, CMO for DirecTV and FanDuel Chief Revenue Officer Eric Ratchman, each having a spotlight presence on the dais.

One of the things I think that's been a real big hit all show long are these leader round tables featuring five top executives from a variety of related companies talking on a specific issue facing the industry. We have several more today including executives from Cineverse, Experi, Sling TV, Discovery, Scripps, TCL, BritBox, AMC, The Weather Company, ABC News, Future Today, Cannella Media, and Fuse Media, so you get an idea of the breadth of companies and perspectives that should be available through those round tables. Strongly recommended to check it out. Data hounds are going to love the keynote presentation on managing churn while growing your subscribers. It is a surprisingly complicated and difficult question to do both and we'll hear from top executives at Magid and Claritas about that. Data hounds are going to also love Dolby's Paul Boustead who has another research keynote, and I love this one, on the future of sports streaming.

One of the businesses that actually gets people to tune in, and so how and where that goes is going to be fun to watch in a year that ESPN is going to roll out its standalone flagship app called, weirdly enough, ESPN. We'll have a debate at midday on the biggest question perhaps of the entire show, whether media organizations should distribute premium content on YouTube and other social media outlets. Now that's a really big question that I think has undergirded so much of the conversations these last three days, and I look forward to seeing how that debate plays out. Finally, we'll wrap the day up with data insights from Hub Entertainment Research.

Great guys who do great work, I think. And Parks Associates and Ring Digital whose Brian Ring I frequently appear with on his quarterly podcast conversations. Check those out down the road, followed by a final reception and a final chance for us all to connect in this very connected show. That should do it as we head off into the weekend, survive Friday the 13th, and it's been a pleasure being here with you all. I'm David Bloom for Next TMT at the live studios at the StreamTV Show.