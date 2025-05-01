StreamTV Awards 2025 finalists announced

The short list is in and StreamTV Insider is thrilled to announce those who made the cut and have been named finalists for the StreamTV Awards 2025 - recognizing executives, companies, channels and platforms that are pioneering new frontiers across the streaming TV industry.

This year’s competition was tougher — and more exciting — than ever. Finalists stood out for their bold innovation, unmatched audience engagement, sharp strategic thinking, revenue growth, and game-changing partnerships. Congratulations to all of the StreamTV Awards 2025 finalists!

Click here and see below for the full list. And stay tuned, winners will be crowned June 11 at The StreamTV Show in Denver.

2025 Finalists

Marketing Executive of the Year

Domenic DiMeglio, Paramount Streaming

Fern Feistel, Xumo

Tony Marlow, LG Ad Solutions

Larissa Stanley, CP Communications, Red House Streaming & RHStv

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year

Asheem Khondker, The Walt Disney Company

Amy Leasca, AMC Networks

Charlie Neiman, Amazon Prime Video

Rob Thun, DIRECTV

Stefan Van Engen, Xumo

Technology Executive of the Year

David Dworin, FreeWheel

Vibol Hou, Paramount Streaming

Tony Huidor, Cineverse

David Rudnick, LG Ad Solutions

Innovation in Advertising

Ease Live: Powering the Future of Interactive Advertising in Streaming

NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships

Redefining the Future of CTV Ads: BrightLine’s Immersive, Interactive, and Fraud-Free Solutions Lead the Way

Xumo Advertising Management Solution

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

CaaS by Allrites

Cerberus Tech Livelink With Gateway Agent

Schedule Automator: Dynamic creation and optimization of every schedule element by Frequency

Interra Systems’ ORION with Multiviewer

MK.IO Beam: Scalable, Reliable, Real-Time – The New Standard in Live Streaming by MediaKind

Innovation in Monetization

Dynamic Strategy Rules by JWP Connatix

Ease Live: Interactive Monetization That Enhances the Viewer Experience

GoGo CTV Ad Server

The Evergent End-to-End Monetization Platform by Evergent Technologies, Inc.

ThinkMediaAI by ThinkAnalytics

Innovation in User Experience

Ease Live: Redefining the Interactive Streaming Experience

Fallout Global Fan Premiere by LCDigital

Tennis Channel Multi-View Experience by Foxxum

ThinkAnalytics: Revolutionizing the User Experience with Personalized Dynamic UI

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Bird Ballparks by DIRECTV

Revolutionizing Automotive CTV Advertising: 133% Lift in Vehicle Sales with Strategus & Experian OmniImpact-Driven Campaigns by Strategus

Shout TV’s Handpicked Horror

T2 - Women’s Day by Tennis Channel

Emerging Leaders

Erik Bortz, Xumo

Marc Forman, Spectrum Reach

Andrew Kerson, Fubo

David Kinrich, Roku

Emily Mosbacher, Philo

James Patrick, OTT Studio and Sports Studio

Ioanna Protogiannis, LG Ad Solutions

Laura Resnick, CBS Sports

Garrett Winkler, LG Electronics

Sebastian Quinn, Atmosphere TV

StreamTV Impact Award

ABC News Live by ABC News

Freely

Danny Fisher, FilmRise

FAST Channel of the Year

Creator Television

Love The Planet

MTRSPT1: The Pinnacle of FAST Motorsports Entertainment

NFL Channel

Tastemade

Streaming Platform of the Year