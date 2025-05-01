StreamTV Awards 2025 finalists announced

The short list is in and StreamTV Insider is thrilled to announce those who made the cut and have been named finalists for the StreamTV Awards 2025 - recognizing executives, companies, channels and platforms that are pioneering new frontiers across the streaming TV industry.
This year’s competition was tougher — and more exciting — than ever. Finalists stood out for their bold innovation, unmatched audience engagement, sharp strategic thinking, revenue growth, and game-changing partnerships. Congratulations to all of the StreamTV Awards 2025 finalists!
Click here and see below for the full list. And stay tuned, winners will be crowned June 11 at The StreamTV Show in Denver.
2025 Finalists
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Domenic DiMeglio, Paramount Streaming
- Fern Feistel, Xumo
- Tony Marlow, LG Ad Solutions
- Larissa Stanley, CP Communications, Red House Streaming & RHStv
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year
- Asheem Khondker, The Walt Disney Company
- Amy Leasca, AMC Networks
- Charlie Neiman, Amazon Prime Video
- Rob Thun, DIRECTV
- Stefan Van Engen, Xumo
Technology Executive of the Year
- David Dworin, FreeWheel
- Vibol Hou, Paramount Streaming
- Tony Huidor, Cineverse
- David Rudnick, LG Ad Solutions
Innovation in Advertising
- Ease Live: Powering the Future of Interactive Advertising in Streaming
- NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships
- Redefining the Future of CTV Ads: BrightLine’s Immersive, Interactive, and Fraud-Free Solutions Lead the Way
- Xumo Advertising Management Solution
Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution
- CaaS by Allrites
- Cerberus Tech Livelink With Gateway Agent
- Schedule Automator: Dynamic creation and optimization of every schedule element by Frequency
- Interra Systems’ ORION with Multiviewer
- MK.IO Beam: Scalable, Reliable, Real-Time – The New Standard in Live Streaming by MediaKind
Innovation in Monetization
- Dynamic Strategy Rules by JWP Connatix
- Ease Live: Interactive Monetization That Enhances the Viewer Experience
- GoGo CTV Ad Server
- The Evergent End-to-End Monetization Platform by Evergent Technologies, Inc.
- ThinkMediaAI by ThinkAnalytics
Innovation in User Experience
- Ease Live: Redefining the Interactive Streaming Experience
- Fallout Global Fan Premiere by LCDigital
- Tennis Channel Multi-View Experience by Foxxum
- ThinkAnalytics: Revolutionizing the User Experience with Personalized Dynamic UI
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Bird Ballparks by DIRECTV
- Revolutionizing Automotive CTV Advertising: 133% Lift in Vehicle Sales with Strategus & Experian OmniImpact-Driven Campaigns by Strategus
- Shout TV’s Handpicked Horror
- T2 - Women’s Day by Tennis Channel
Emerging Leaders
- Erik Bortz, Xumo
- Marc Forman, Spectrum Reach
- Andrew Kerson, Fubo
- David Kinrich, Roku
- Emily Mosbacher, Philo
- James Patrick, OTT Studio and Sports Studio
- Ioanna Protogiannis, LG Ad Solutions
- Laura Resnick, CBS Sports
- Garrett Winkler, LG Electronics
- Sebastian Quinn, Atmosphere TV
StreamTV Impact Award
- ABC News Live by ABC News
- Freely
- Danny Fisher, FilmRise
FAST Channel of the Year
- Creator Television
- Love The Planet
- MTRSPT1: The Pinnacle of FAST Motorsports Entertainment
- NFL Channel
- Tastemade
Streaming Platform of the Year
- Disney+
- Freely
- Google TV
- Paramount+