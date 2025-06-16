StreamTV Live with IndiCue Co-Founders, Nick Frazee & John Marchesini

Nick Frazee, Co-Founder and CEO, and John Marchesini, Co-Founder and COO, from IndiCue join Bevin Fletcher in the StreamTV Live Studio.

Bevin Fletcher:

Hi everyone. Thanks for tuning in. I'm Bevin Fletcher, Senior Editor of StreamTV Insider and we're here live at the StreamTV show in Denver. I'm here with John Marchesini and Nick Frazee from IndiCue. Hey guys, thanks for being here with me.

Nick Frazee:

Hey, thanks Bevin.

John Marchesini:

Thanks for having us.

Bevin Fletcher:

So, okay, to get started, you just announced a partnership with Cineverse where you're being integrated into their 360 ad platform. So how does that position you in the market? Can you talk to me a little bit about that?

Nick Frazee:

Yeah, thanks Bevin. We are their primary ad platform end-to-end from AD serving the SSP to DSP. They white-labeled our services. It's a partnership we've been working on for about six months, productizing, building, onboarding, new support vendors and capabilities they requested in market. What distinguishes us with this partnership is this is kind of a first off in terms of a entirely owned ecosystem in the publishing CTV ecosystem.

So Cineverse is a great model that we think other publishers should look at. We also did the same for Revry, which is an LGBTQ publisher based out of LA, same model. So they have a product called PrismRiot where they also white-labeled our entire stack and went to market with their up-fronts, presented it as a DSP service. It's very exciting and been very successful for Cineverse so far.

Bevin Fletcher:

Awesome, great to hear. Anything to add to that?

John Marchesini:

Yeah, I just want to clarify, we have a white-labeled SSP and a white-labeled DSP. So when publishers are able to go direct to us, they get both the CTV ad server and then they get a chance to choose if they want to run their own network, if they want to. So that's the model that Cineverse is pioneering where C-360 is a brand that they're using to be able to power both of those experiences. So when you go to 360.com, it looks like a Cineverse brand experience, but underneath is IndiCue powering both the SSP and the DSP.

Bevin Fletcher:

And are you seeing any trends in terms of wanting more direct relationships or a closer connection to the ad tech stack for publishers in general?

John Marchesini:

Yeah, so I think in terms of the market right now you've got basically four play out providers starting with the [inaudible 00:02:10] at the top frequency, Whirl and Oterra. Many of them provide a managed service to publishers for different parts of the ad tech stack, for example. So larger clients and publicly traded companies like Cineverse, they want to own that direct relationship with their ad tech vendor. We feel like there's really no reason to go through some of the infrastructure hops that are necessary in order for monetization. So that level of control that we're able to provide Tony Huidor and Eric and team at Cineverse is something that they're super excited about and it gives them additional opportunities for monetization in terms of the market.

Bevin Fletcher:

So kind of shortening that path and improving monetization are some of the key pillars.

John Marchesini:

I think going direct is the way to go in terms of owning the ad tech relationship. Because as we start to move into an era of increased compliance, especially looking towards 2028 as the market matures, there's going to be increased scrutiny on how data and user data is transferred and moved around from the processor from publishers to different technology vendors. So that's something we're keenly aware of and looking ahead to so that way there's less of these data transfers that are happening because we're able to provide complete ownership of the entire ad tech stack.

Bevin Fletcher:

So also efficiency. Awesome. Well that's all the time we have. Thank you both so much for being here. Thank you all for tuning in and that's it.

Nick Frazee:

Thanks guys.