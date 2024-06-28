Tastemade promotes Elvina Payne to CFO

Independent food and lifestyle-focused streamer Tastemade has elevated Elvina Payne to the role of chief financial officer, as the company prioritizes its streaming business.

Payne has been with the company since 2016, serving as global corporate controller. In her new role Payne is charged with leading the company’s financial strategy, planning and operations, while overseeing a team responsible for strategic financial planning, reporting and accounting. She will report to Tastemade CEO and co-founder Larry Fitzgibbon.

In announcing the promotion, Fitzgibbon in a statement said Payne “played a key role in shaping Tastemade’s financial strategy” since joining the company.

“I’m confident that her experience as an operational leader and her unwavering commitment to financial excellence will enable us to accelerate our growth and achieve even greater success,” Fitzgibbon continued.

Some of Payne’s earlier achievements at Tastemade include implementing the streamer’s accounting and financial planning ERP systems, supporting capital raises and corporate development, managing banking and investor relationships and scaling financial teams and operations globally.

Tastemade counts its own standalone app (Tastemade+), as well as three widely distributed FAST channels, including its flagship namesake channel focused on food, as well as a Tastemade Travel, Tastemade Home and Tastemade en Espanol. Earlier this month it tapped Shopsense AI to add shoppable elements into lifestyle streaming content via a second-screen. That effort started with its series Kitchen Glow Up, which serves up on-screen prompts for a mobile Shopsense-powered storefront where viewers can purchase similar and exact items featured in the episodes.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role at Tastemade, a brand renowned for its authentic storytelling and fresh approach to lifestyle content,” stated Payne. “I look forward to harnessing the collective creativity and passion of our team to drive financial success and further fuel our mission.”

Prior to Tastemade Payne served three years as corporate controller of Science Inc., a marketing and commerce company that creates, invests, acquires and scales digital businesses. Before that she spent nearly a decade at global accounting firm KPMG in Australia.