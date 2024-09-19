TelevisaUnivision names Daniel Alegre as CEO, replacing Wade Davis

TelevisaUnivision is preparing for the company’s next phase with a new leader at the helm. On Wednesday the Spanish-language media company announced Daniel Alegre as chief executive officer, replacing Wade Davis.

Davis had been leading the company, which combined Univision and Televisa under a merger deal that closed in 2022, and is transitioning to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Davis will remain on as a member of the Board’s Executive Committee, consulting with Alegre as he moves into the new position, effective September 19.

The appointment of Alegre, who is former COO of interactive gaming and entertainment company Activision Blizzard and most recently CEO of web3 company Yuga Labs, is part of long-term succession planning the media company has had in process for new leadership following transformation of the business and integration of the combined TelevisaUnivision.

During his three-year tenure at Activision Blizzard until 2023, Alegre oversaw international gaming studios and commercialization of franchises of the company’s leading video games. Before that he spent 16 years as Google, including roles as president of Global and Strategic Partnerships, president of Shopping and payments and president of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

While at the tech giant Alegre helped open Google’s offices across Latin America and Asia.

It’s the most recent leadership change for TelevisaUnivision, which in late July saw chief financial officer Carlos Ferreiro step down due to health reasons, with TelevisaUnivision Mexico Chief Growth Officer Juan Pablo Newman Aguilar taking over as interim CFO as of September 1.

In announcing the new CEO, a process that was undertaken with full support from Davis, TelevisaUnivision Executive Chairman Alfonso de Angoitia expressed gratitude for Davis and confidence in Alegre.

“It’s been a very dynamic media environment, and we are grateful for what Wade has accomplished in the turnaround of Univision and the subsequent transformative merger between Univision and Televisa’s content business to create TelevisaUnivision – the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company,” he stated. “As we look to grow our unparalleled market position and the recent investments in our linear and streaming platforms as well as our news and sports products, Daniel is the right leader at the right time to take the helm. His unique global operational experience working in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America across technology, digital platforms and entertainment honed over three decades is exactly what TelevisaUnivision needs to drive our next phase.”

Alegre, meanwhile, pointed to the opportunity in the U.S. and Mexico to serve Spanish-language audiences.

“The U.S. and Mexico represent the most valuable and populous Spanish-language markets in the world, a demographic that is becoming more prominent both regionally and globally,” Alegre stated. “Building on TelevisaUnivision’s solid foundation, global content pipeline, ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies, and unmatched reach, we are uniquely positioned to continue serving this vital audience.”

And Davis also gave a nod to both the media company’s performance with a team under his stewardship and expertise Alegre brings to the table.

“Thanks to the efforts of our exceptional team, TelevisaUnivision has consistently delivered above-market revenue growth, outperformed the U.S. and Mexican advertising markets and launched and have grown our direct-to-consumer business, ViX, to become the largest dedicated Spanish-language streaming service in the world,” Davis stated. “We could not have picked a better successor than Daniel, who brings an incredible track record of operational and strategic execution. He is the ideal executive to take TelevisaUnivision into its next phase of growth.”

TelevisaUnivision in the second quarter reported total revenue growth of 3% yoy to $1.3 billion, with gains in both Mexico and the U.S. Total Q2 advertising was up 6% yoy, while adjusted OBIDA declines of 3% yoy improved compared to the prior quarter.

Alongside linear networks, the media company has also made inroads in streaming through its Spanish-language streamer ViX that debuted in 2022. The streaming service has both paid and free tiers, and the company launched of a paid version with ads this summer, coinciding with Upfronts. As of Q2 ViX had 50 million monthly active users on its free tier.