wedotv launches 3 FAST channels on Eutelsat's Hotbird satellites

wedotv, the global ad-supported streaming TV network, has struck a deal with Eutelsat to have three of its free-to-air streaming channels available via its HOTBIRD satellites at 13° East. German-language channels wedotv movies, wedotv BIG stories, and wedotv sports are now available across Europe. The announcement was made today by wedotv co-CEO Philipp Rotermund.

wedotv has been an early adopter of HbbTV (hybrid broadcast broadband TV) technology to facilitate the launch of its streaming channels on cable and satellite platforms. The company launched an Italian version of its wedotv movies channel on HOTBIRD two years ago utilizing this technology with great success. Now with this deal, wedotv significantly expands its reach and again is using HbbTV technology to enable dynamic ad insertion on all channels.

HbbTV has been making steady gains in Europe and recently reached a milestone of 100 million households, according to the HbbTV Association. By combining traditional broadcasting with broadband technology, HbbTV creates an interactive and user-friendly viewing experience, improving the way viewers connect with content.

“Eutelsat has been a great partner for us at wedotv. Not only are our channels accessible to consumers via the HOTBIRD satellites, but additionally every cable network or IPTV service in the region can downlink these free-to-air channels for their basic cable packages. Further, we are happy to announce that we found our first partner on the ground in Switzerland. Kabelio will add all three channels into their EPG on position 40, 41 and 42. This greatly expands consumers’ access to our channels across Europe while also enabling dynamic ad insertion thanks to HbbTV technology,” said Philipp Rotermund.

Aymeric Genty, President of the Eutelsat Video Business Unit added, “We are delighted to welcome these new FAST channels from wedotv to our flagship HOTBIRD video neighbourhood. Thanks to the extensive reach of our HOTBIRD satellites we are able to increase their distribution, bringing them to new audiences beyond terrestrial networks while being supported by advertising aligned with the FAST Industry.”

wedotv movies offers viewers a selection of top international and German-language films. wedotv BIG stories is focused on nonfiction lifestyle and documentary content. wedotv sports features German live coverage of such sports events as German Sailing Bundesliga, SailGP, MotoGP, and Breeder’s Cup, as well as weekly highlights programs from football, Formula 1, e-sports and more.

Further expanding on the capabilities of HbbTV, wedotv’s full AVOD platform (wedotv.com) will be made available to users via “red button” access in the HOTBIRD app in the coming months.