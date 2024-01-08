Xperi reveals Argos, Konka as partners for TiVo OS

Xperi has revealed Argos and Konka as two partners that have signed on to offer smart TVs running the TiVo operating system.

Xperi as of last year already disclosed scoring four TiVo OS OEM partners but up until now had only named two – Europe’s Vestel and Sharp. On Monday, ahead of the official open of CES in Las Vegas, the company added retail partner Argos and OEM partner Konka to the mix.

In the announcement, Xperi said UK retailer Argos plans to offer TVs in that market powered by the TiVo TVOS through its Bush TV brand starting in Spring 2024. Additionally, Chinese TV-maker Konka plans to launch TiVo-powered TVs across Europe.

Vestel, Xperi’s first TiVo OS customer, started shipping smart TVs running the platform under the JVC brand to retailers in the Czech Republic last year. Sharp, meanwhile, was announced in 2023 and is expected to release TVs throughout the European market as well.

Xperi estimates it will have at least 7 million active TiVo OS users by the end of 2025, based on OEM partners’ rollout plans.

Advertising is part of TiVo’s OS ambitions, noting in the press release that CTV advertising is expected to reach $36 billion by 2026 and that its OEM partners have the opportunity to work with it and participate in monetization through the smart TV lifecycle.

“We’ve recently narrowed our strategic focus and reiterated our intention to elevate the consumer entertainment experience, whether that be at home or on the go,” said Jon Kirchner, Xperi CEO, in a statement. “TiVo’s rich history within the industry allows us to take advantage of our extensive media consumption insights, content relationships and machine learning capabilities to develop personalized, enriched and integrated solutions that solve the needs of our partners and end users.”

Although the TVOS space has become increasingly crowded as competition heats up and companies look to capitalize on both consumption data and advertising opportunities, Xperi has pointed to its role as an independent alternative in the market. The company touts a “first-of-its-kind neutral platform” that allows OEMs to brand their experience and have more control over the content viewing experience.

Xperi’s chief products & services officer Geir Skaaden previously told StreamTV Insider that the company sees opportunity in largely tier 2 OEMs that might lack the video technology infrastructure or scale to build their own system, but who want to maintain brand recognition and customer relationships.

TiVo has partnered with content providers including Bloomberg, DAZN, Pluto TV, Plex, Tubi and Xumo Enterprise for integrated programming options.

Article updated to clarify that Konka is one of the previously unnamed OEM partners, while Argos is a new retail partner in the UK market.