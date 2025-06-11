Your Channels brings live local newscasting technology to US

At the Stream TV conference taking place in Denver this week, Your Channels, an MPG Media Group company based in the Netherlands, is announcing that it is bringing its pioneering live news technology YOUR NEWS CHANNEL to the U.S. for the first time. This cutting-edge FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) solution is redefining how local news is delivered and consumed.

YOUR NEWS CHANNEL offers a powerful OTT platform for live, 24/7 news broadcasting, making local journalism more relevant, accurate, and accessible than ever before. Built with simplicity and scalability in mind, the platform empowers news outlets to reach millions of viewers with minimal technical barriers.

“We’re building the future of news distribution,” said Natalie Boot, CMO at Your Channels. “YOUR NEWS CHANNEL is designed to help local and regional news providers thrive in the digital age — with a turnkey solution that brings their local news brand and content to FAST and premium platforms on a local, regional, national, and/or global basis.”

YOUR NEWS CHANNEL technology was recently successfully deployed in the Dutch market with the launch of Telegraaf TV from Mediahuis. The channel is now available across both premium and FAST platforms. Mediahuis — a leading international media group active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Ireland — is experiencing tremendous growth in digital news consumption. With YOUR NEWS CHANNEL, Mediahuis is now able to deliver 24/7 live news to a broader, more diverse audience. The channel continuously features the latest video content from De Telegraaf, the largest Dutch newspaper, covering news, sports, entertainment, finance, politics, and more. Samsung TV Plus added Telegraaf TV as the first national news channel to its FAST offerings.

Marvin Kooij, CEO at MPG Media group, adds: "In addition to the premium news content, we are extremely pleased that we have managed to use our updated Quatro90 solution to run the channel completely autonomously, Telegraaf's editors are completely unburdened."

YOUR NEWS CHANNEL is now available for partnerships with local and international news organizations seeking to expand their reach and impact.