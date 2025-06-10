AdGood partners with Plex, Stingray to reduce CTV ad costs to nonprofits

"This is about more than advertising," said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Business Development and Content for Plex. "It's about amplifying missions that matter. Partnering with AdGood allows us to extend the impact of our media platform to nonprofits doing critical work around the world."

"AdGood makes it possible for nonprofits of all sizes to run national TV campaigns—something that's long been out of reach due to cost," said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. "With Plex joining our growing list of inventory donors, we're able to deliver powerful, purpose-driven messaging on a platform already aligned with global giving."

Nonprofits can now access Plex CTV inventory at just a fraction of the traditional market rate, enabling campaigns for causes such as public health, education, human rights, and the environment to reach millions of viewers across the U.S.

By leveraging AdGood's CTV inventory, campaigns placed through the AdGood platform enjoy the same data-driven targeting and viewer engagement tools used by commercial advertisers—at up to 70% off standard rates.

The most comprehensive entertainment platform available, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer rentals, free ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV together. It also allows users to quickly find—and add to a universal watchlist—any title ever made, no matter which streaming service it lives on.

This collaboration marks another step in Plex's broader philanthropic journey, continuing its commitment to driving positive change both globally and locally.

AdGood-Stingray partnership In a unique collaboration built on the power of music and mission, Stingray, an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, and AdGood, a nonprofit organization that unlocks premium Connected TV (CTV) inventory for other nonprofits at dramatically reduced costs, have partnered to make Connected TV (CTV) advertising more accessible to nonprofits across the United States. This new initiative places cause-driven campaigns within Stingray's popular audio and video channels empowering nonprofits to connect with audiences in meaningful, high-impact environments.

"By joining forces with AdGood, we're making it possible for nonprofits to reach engaged audiences through the universal language of music," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. "At Stingray, we believe in using our platforms to support causes that matter. This partnership creates a powerful opportunity for nonprofits to raise awareness and drive change."