AdGood partners with Plex, Stingray to reduce CTV ad costs to nonprofits

Nonprofit Connected TV (CTV) advertising provider AdGood today announced that it would partner with two media companies — Plex and Stingray — in a bid to decrease the cost of CTV advertising to the nonprofits it serves.
AdGood-Plex partnership
Plex, a global streaming media platform, has partnered with AdGood Foundation, a nonprofit organization that unlocks premium Connected TV (CTV) inventory for other nonprofits at dramatically reduced costs. This partnership is designed to open new pathways for social impact campaigns by granting nonprofits access to Plex's valuable streaming ad inventory.
Plex donates at least 1% of its annual revenue to global charities and empowers employees to support local causes with annual charitable stipends. Through its new partnership with AdGood, Plex is extending that mission—bringing its vast reach and premium ad placements directly to organizations focused on social good.
"AdGood makes it possible for nonprofits of all sizes to run national TV campaigns—something that's long been out of reach due to cost," said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. "With Plex joining our growing list of inventory donors, we're able to deliver powerful, purpose-driven messaging on a platform already aligned with global giving."
Nonprofits can now access Plex CTV inventory at just a fraction of the traditional market rate, enabling campaigns for causes such as public health, education, human rights, and the environment to reach millions of viewers across the U.S.
By leveraging AdGood's CTV inventory, campaigns placed through the AdGood platform enjoy the same data-driven targeting and viewer engagement tools used by commercial advertisers—at up to 70% off standard rates.
"This is about more than advertising," said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Business Development and Content for Plex. "It's about amplifying missions that matter. Partnering with AdGood allows us to extend the impact of our media platform to nonprofits doing critical work around the world."
The most comprehensive entertainment platform available, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer rentals, free ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV together. It also allows users to quickly find—and add to a universal watchlist—any title ever made, no matter which streaming service it lives on.
This collaboration marks another step in Plex's broader philanthropic journey, continuing its commitment to driving positive change both globally and locally.
AdGood-Stingray partnership
In a unique collaboration built on the power of music and mission, Stingray, an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, and AdGood, a nonprofit organization that unlocks premium Connected TV (CTV) inventory for other nonprofits at dramatically reduced costs, have partnered to make Connected TV (CTV) advertising more accessible to nonprofits across the United States. This new initiative places cause-driven campaigns within Stingray's popular audio and video channels empowering nonprofits to connect with audiences in meaningful, high-impact environments.
"By joining forces with AdGood, we're making it possible for nonprofits to reach engaged audiences through the universal language of music," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. "At Stingray, we believe in using our platforms to support causes that matter. This partnership creates a powerful opportunity for nonprofits to raise awareness and drive change."
Making premium CTV advertising possible for nonprofits
Many U.S.-based nonprofits face obstacles when trying to access high-quality media: limited budgets, expensive production costs, and high minimum ad spends. The Stingray-AdGood partnership removes those barriers by offering:
- Contextual Content Alignment: Nonprofit messages placed within Stingray's U.S. music-driven content, including curated music audio and video channels as well as concerts, music documentaries and lifestyle and wellness channels.
- Accessible Pricing: Affordable CPMs and low entry thresholds designed with nonprofits in mind.
- Managed Service: For nonprofits without in-house media teams, AdGood provides end-to-end campaign support—from audience targeting to setup, optimization, and reporting—making CTV advertising simple and effective.
- Seamless DSP Access: For nonprofits already using DSPs, AdGood's donated CTV inventory is available through most major platforms, allowing buyers to easily incorporate our purpose-driven media into their existing campaign strategies.
- Self-Serve GenAI Ad Manager: A streamlined, easy-to-use platform that empowers nonprofits to create professional video ads—no agency or production team required.
Amplifying purpose through music
"This partnership is about more than advertising—it's about giving a voice to causes that need to be heard," said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. "With Stingray's immersive music platforms, we're enabling nonprofits to tell their stories in spaces where people are tuned in and emotionally engaged."
With this partnership, nonprofits can now:
- Reach Audiences in a Positive Frame of Mind: Deliver messaging during musical experiences where viewers are engaged, relaxed, and more receptive to purpose-driven storytelling.
- Increase Awareness and Donations: Access previously out-of-reach media placements to grow visibility and support for their missions.
Building a purpose-driven CTV ecosystem
The Stingray–AdGood partnership goes beyond supporting nonprofits—it creates value across the entire media landscape:
- Publishers: Put unused ad inventory to work while aligning with high-impact, purpose-driven campaigns.
- Viewers: Experience more meaningful advertising, with messages that inspire, inform, and reflect shared values.
With Stingray's music-first content powering the campaign, AdGood continues to build momentum with publishers across the U.S. to scale nonprofit advertising on CTV—one mission-driven moment at a time.