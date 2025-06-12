IndiCue launches its CTV Engagement Platform

IndiCue today announced the launch of its comprehensive CTV Engagement Platform, designed to give publishers complete control over their connected television stack. The platform combines cutting-edge server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology with advanced monetization solutions and independent ad serving capabilities.

Working with IndiCue has been transformative for our CTV strategy as they share our vision for developing a tightly integrated tech stack with a robust ad platform that enables next-generation features. Tony Huidor, President, Cineverse Technology

The company also announced a strategic partnership with Cineverse to power their innovative C360 audience platform, demonstrating how IndiCue's technology enables next-generation streaming experiences.

Transforming Publisher Control

IndiCue's platform addresses the critical challenge facing today's streaming media landscape: balancing exceptional viewer experiences with optimal monetization. The company's Smart CTV SSAI technology uses advanced manifest manipulation to tailor ad experiences to individual viewing patterns, generating more revenue for media owners while delivering better user experiences for viewers and more effective targeting for advertisers.

"Publishers deserve to take control of their entire stack," said Nick Frazee, CEO at IndiCue. "Our platform provides the transparency, control, and advanced technology publishers need to thrive in today's competitive streaming environment across three key product areas."

Three-Pillar Technology Solution

Custom Monetization Solutions: IndiCue powers in-house monetization with full transparency, purpose-built for CTV/AVOD/streaming. Features include in-house SSP, header bidding, in-house DSP, and no throttling policies.

Smart CTV SSAI Technology: The platform's core offering detects SCTE-35 markers, delivers personalized ads, enables customized UID events, and provides easy implementation with advanced manifest manipulation capabilities.

CTV Ad Server: IndiCue's best-in-class, independent ad serving platform is purpose-built for dynamic ad formats, featuring first-party segments from LiveRamp, live log-level data, traffic routers, real-time ad pod building, and IVT protection from Human and Protected Media.

Strategic Partnership with Cineverse’s C360

IndiCue's technology advancement addresses the growing demand for sophisticated, publisher-controlled CTV solutions. This capability has enabled strategic partnerships like the one announced today with Cineverse.

Cineverse and the C360 Revolution

Cineverse, creators of the C360 audience platform, has partnered with IndiCue to focus on the next major trend in FAST and ad-supported streaming: content-first audience platforms that drive better, more direct relationships with advertisers.

C360 is a next-generation premium programmatic advertising network reaching the world's most dedicated fandoms and beyond. It leverages Cineverse's content assets and their Matchpoint end-to-end streaming solution to enable unparalleled contextual alignment between viewers and buyers.

With C360, buyer budgets are only spent on the right viewers for their brand. The platform delivers ads exclusively to users within the demographic and psychographic target markets as defined by high-integrity first-party data signals. The environment also provides robust protection against Invalid Traffic for maximum media spend effectiveness.

"Working with IndiCue has been transformative for our CTV strategy as they share our vision for developing a tightly integrated tech stack with a robust ad platform that enables next-generation features," said Tony Huidor, President of Cineverse Technology Group. "They've helped us bridge critical gaps in our ad tech stack with solutions that actually understand the unique demands of connected television. We believe their approach to personalized ads, dynamic ad pods, and robust ad serving capabilities are elevating our entire ecosystem and will propel the industry forward."