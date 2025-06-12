VideoElephant announcements CTV expansion, new partnerships

VideoElephant, a global content distributor, today announced it would expand its CTV Out of Home (OOH) network "CTV Everywhere." The company also said that it will partner with Black Enterprise, a Black-owned multimedia company, and EntrepreneurTV, a FAST Channel.

VideoElephant, leading video solutions provider and one of the world’s largest libraries of premium, rights-cleared video, announces the expansion of its CTV OOH Network, called “CTV Everywhere”, bringing video to more Out of Home viewers than ever. The expansion extends the power of in-home streaming and potentially retail media campaigns to a wide network of historically OOH screens, therefore significantly increasing campaign reach. This way, VideoElephant brings video and ads to audiences beyond the home environment, in bars, restaurants and other public venues, adding scale — and value — with opportunities for localized targeting. By combining OOH with CTV and retail media, brands can reinforce their message through multiple touchpoints, reaching audiences who may not have seen the ad via traditional CTV, leading to incremental upside.

VideoElephant now services a total of 200,000-plus screens across the U.S. and Canada through its unique “network of networks” model, where thousands of videos — all premium, rights cleared and relevant to each venue — are distributed.

Says Gabriel Castonguay, Director of Media at one of VideoElephant’s partner networks, Axes.ai, the impact of VideoElephant’s video content on OOH screens is “breakthrough and disruptive; content captures attention and cuts through ad fatigue with a steady stream of diverse videos.”

According to VideoElephant Chief Commercial Officer Brian Cullinane, “CTV is delivering for brands in home and out of home, and potentially extending the power of retail media networks beyond retail-owned channels to other out of home venues, allowing those brands to connect with larger and more diverse audiences.”

Adding CTV OOH to the media mix also enables more granular geotargeting, letting advertisers tailor campaigns to specific states, cities, or even venues, in contrast to the broader reach of national TV or streaming campaigns. Plus, additional data allows advertisers to quantify the incremental reach and optimize campaigns for total unduplicated reach.

Black Enterprise launches new VideoElephant-managed FAST channel

Black Enterprise, a Black-owned multimedia company founded in 1970 that supports African American entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners with inspirational content, has launched a new FAST channel and engaged VideoElephant to manage it. VideoElephant, the FAST Managed Service provider behind the USA Today FAST Channel and more recently the EntrepreneurTV FAST channel, will take full charge of the Black Enterprise FAST channel, including linear schedule curation, audience-first content planning, targeted marketing, multi-platform distribution and partner relations, and full-scale monetization.

The Black Enterprise FAST Channel will leverage the brand’s 18.8 million digital and social followers. The channel will amplify its existing weekly and by-monthly video interviews and discussions with celebrities, executives, founders, and change makers while continuing to add to this roster of premium content. In addition, exclusive content from their annual conferences and summits such as the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit will continue to be a key focus of the programming strategy.

With 3.7 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S., the African American business community is growing and Black Enterprise is a vital source of valuable information to this dynamic contingent. The addition of a FAST Channel will add exponentially to the brand’s audience and advertiser appeal.

“Black Enterprise is a powerhouse brand with deep roots in the Black community and a highly engaged audience,” said Preeya Naul, VP of Streaming Partnerships, at VideoElephant. "We’re proud to bring our FAST channel expertise to this iconic media brand - curating its premium content for a wider audience and unlocking new opportunities for advertisers looking to connect to its influential and loyal viewers. At VideoElephant, we know that brands with substance and cultural relevance, like Black Enterprise are exactly what drive long term success in the FAST space.”

Says Justin Barton, SVP, Digital Strategy & Partnerships at Black Enterprise, “We're thrilled to be working with VideoElephant and its FAST Managed Services team to surface our shows to even more people in our community who are looking for inspiration and information - plus the advertisers who want to reach them.”

VideoElephant takes over management, distribution of EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV, a FAST Channel based on the internationally known media brand, magazine and content studio, will be moving its management and distribution to leading video solutions provider VideoElephant, whose FAST Managed Services also operates the USA Today FAST Channel. VideoElephant will take over full management of the channel, including scheduling, content planning and marketing, distribution and partner management, as well as monetization.

With over 300 hours of content and 20 million monthly uniques, EntrepreneurTV boasts at least 20 TV shows including originals like the well-known Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, Celebrity Business Tips and Emmy-winning CEO Series. The channel is now available on LG Channels.

With entrepreneurship so popular in the United States, Americans filed an average of 430,000 new business applications per month in 2024, that’s 50% more than in 2019 — with over 19 million new business applications submitted since the end of 2020. Small businesses and startups are central to the U.S. economy, making up 99.9% of all businesses and generating about half of all new jobs.

Preeya Naul, VP, Streaming Partnerships, at VideoElephant commented: "EntrepreneurTV has built a compelling high-quality slate of programming that speaks directly to today’s business-minded audience. It’s smart, original and incredibly well-produced — exactly the kind of channel that deserves wider reach and strong commercial support. At VideoElephant we’re focused on partnering with brands that have meaningful content and real audience value, and EntrepreneurTV is a real example of that.”

Says Brad Gage, Director of Entrepreneur Studio, “We're thrilled to be working with VideoElephant and their FAST Managed Services team to surface our shows to even more people who are looking for entertaining business advice — plus the advertisers who want to reach those people.”