WBD uses Vizio smart TVs, voice activation to promote Beetlejuice sequel

Warner Bros. Discovery has let the Juice loose on Vizio smart TVs.

The media company and TV maker have teamed up on a custom sponsorship integration that leverages Vizio’s audience, home screen, content hubs and a new voice-prompt experience to promote WBD’s upcoming theatrical release of Tim Burton’s BeetleJuice BeetleJuice.

Coming to theaters September 6 in the U.S., WBD is capitalizing on the smart TV’s increasing role as the TV entry point to go beyond traditional 15- and 30-second TV spots to drum up awareness, interest and potentially ticket sales for the new film, which is a sequel to Burton’s 1988 Beetlejuice, also starring Michael Keaton.

The cross-platform sponsorship effort makes use of multiple aspects of Vizio’s smart TV user interface – along with its mobile app and digital channels - to drive viewers to a trailer of the film, bring them to a bespoke Movie Collection hub, and provide the option to buy opening weekend movie theater tickets.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

One aspect of the sponsorship is a new voice-activated feature using the Vizio remote.

Viewers can say the classic “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” line into their voice remote and launch a special Movie Collection portal. That portal features an autoplay sound-on video preview of the new film and gives viewers the option to click to watch an extended trailer and buy tickets for the theatrical release weekend.

To make Vizio viewers aware of and inform them on how to use the voice remote capability, the smart TV maker is promoting the experience outside of its TV platform. It’s doing so via the Vizio mobile app, mobile push notifications, social media, and email. Each of those touchpoints will also direct users into the Movie Collection, which features hundreds of titles from across services.

The Movie Collection content hub is independent of Vizio’s WatchFree+ free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, a spokesperson confirmed to StreamTV Insider – although some titles included are accessible via the embedded free streaming service. Other titles in the collection require a subscription – such as the original Beetlejuice film. For example, when viewers click on the original Beetlejuice movie within the Movie Collection hub, they’ll be directed to viewing options including via WBD’s Max with a subscription or for rent on Prime Video, Apple TV or others.

WBD is the first partner to use Vizio’s voice-activation capabilities, as well as custom video and audio features within the platform’s Collection page.

Custom home screen units

The increasingly important smart TV home screen also comes into play, where WBD has taken over with Beetlejuice-branded hero, spotlight, discovery and recommendation units.

A benefit here is that the home screen interface is often the first thing millions of Vizio users see when they turn on their TV. It also utilizes custom home screen units, including image, video and animated assets, that prompt viewers to watch a trailer for the new movie.

WBD’s sponsorship on Vizio went live August 18 and runs until the September 6 premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters.

The work between WBD and Vizio serves as an interesting an example of how media companies are utilizing the smart TV home screen for more than their owned-and-operated apps and to drive various results through custom-built user experiences. And how smart TV makers are finding unique ways to leverage their device, software and viewers, for advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

Recent data from Hub Entertainment highlighted how the smart TV OS and home screen is exerting increasing influence on viewing. And Vizio’s Sean Booker in a statement, noted how the home screen is enabling a variety of brand outcomes.

“Streaming now accounts for the lion’s share of TV viewing time and it’s enabling new, engaging ways for brands to connect with consumers that truly enhance the at-home entertainment experience,” said Booker, head of Media & Entertainment for National Advertising Sales at Vizio, in a statement. “And with viewers increasingly relying on their Smart TV to power their streaming experience, the Home Screen has become the most efficient vehicle for brands to drive both mass reach and lower funnel outcomes.”

Other TVOS players, such as Roku, have called out monetization opportunities via the home screen as a priority for driving platform revenue growth. Roku recently enhanced its marquee ad unit on the home screen to include video. Its limited, invite-only beta launch for the new video ad unit sold out within the first month, Roku disclosed in Q2 earnings, including brands such as The Home Depot, Disney and MINI USA.

Not all TVOS interfaces have the same capabilities, but Vizio has also put an emphasis on device software that supports the user and brand or advertiser experience.

During NewFronts, Vizio said more video options for home screen sponsorships were coming this fall, with video to be integrated as part of the sponsored collection user flow.

“Sponsorships are so much more than just a logo placement, they are opportunities to be integrated into the viewer journey,” said Allison Clarke, head of General Market, National Advertising Sales at Vizio, during the April presentation.

The company hasn’t held an earnings call in multiple quarters due to a pending $2.3 billion acquisition by retail giant Walmart. However, before the acquisition was announced, Vizio last year disclosed exploring licensing its TV operating system to third-party OEMs. Whether those plans will remain if the Walmart deal closes, remains to be seen.