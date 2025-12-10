Comcast ups cost of skinny sports pay TV bundle in ‘all-in’ video pricing revamp

Comcast on Wednesday launched new “all-in” pricing on national video packages for Xfinity customers, which includes upping the cost for its skinny sports and news pay TV bundle by $10 per month.

The revamped pay TV pricing and packaging is meant to be simplified and more transparent for consumers. As part of the change, Comcast video plans across tiers now all come with an X1 4K TV box and voice remote included and major fees are baked into the single price, with no contracts required.

Xfinity customers also get a $10 monthly discount on any video package when they bundle it with Xfinity Internet services. It follows on the heels of Xfinity’s recently launched national internet plans that include a year of unlimited mobile service.

As for the video packages, Comcast in January debuted its Sports & News TV bundle, which offers around 50 sports and news-focused linear channels and was originally priced at a discounted $70 per month when bundled with internet services.

That same package, which also includes 300 hours of DVR and a subscription to Peacock, is now priced at $80 per month for multi-product Xfinity customers or $90 per month as a standalone video service - although no extra major fees or extra cost for the X1 set-top box.

The skinny bundle includes networks ESPN, FS1, Golf Channel, ACC Network, Big Ten Network and SEC Network, among others. It also comes with local broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and Telemundo, and cable news networks CNBC, Fox News, CNN, and MS Now.

In addition to the X1 box, Xfinity customers can access the pay TV lineup via streaming on the Xfinity Stream app on third-party platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Xumo, and more.

Channels like CBS Sports, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and NBA TV are available within the higher-priced TV Premium plan and also still available for an extra cost via the “More Sports and Entertainment” add-on. Here's the new video packages and pricing from Comcast:

Comcast launched the skinny sports and news bundle at the start of 2025 after similar moves for slimmed-down genre-focused offerings, including sports, by operators like DirecTV.

Virtual MVPD Fubo too introduced a lower-cost skinny sports pay TV package, which is priced around $56 per month and according to execs has already seen early positive signs since its late August launch.

The same day Comcast announced new video pricing, leading vMVPD YouTube TV separately officially announced plans to launch 10 lower-cost skinny genre-specific packages early next year. That includes a YouTube TV Sports Plan with access to networks like FS1, NBC Sports, ESPN networks and the ESPN Unlimited DTC app.

Comcast’s revamped video package pricing also come after the U.S. pay TV industry as a whole added 303,000 net video subscribers in Q3 - marking the segment’s first quarterly gain since 2017, according to MoffettNathanson.

Related In Q3 pay TV subscribers grew for the first time since 2017

The sequential growth was all based on vMVPDs like YouTube TV as traditional pay TV continued to decline, but the analysts said it was the significant improvement in Q3 video losses at Comcast cable peer Charter on the back of an SVOD bundling strategy “that made it possible for the growth at vMVPDs to put the whole industry into positive territory.”

And while the pay TV industry at large is still contracting, the equity research and analysis firm’s report highlighted “green shoots,” with the rate of decline for traditional distributors – while “still scary-high” - continuing to improve for multiple quarters in a row, including at Comcast.

Related Charter Q3 pay TV losses plummet amid SVOD bundling effort

“At Comcast, the trend has been improving for eight straight quarters; there, the rate of the decline was the ‘slowest’ – although no one would actually call it ‘slow’ – since 2022,” wrote MoffettNathanson analysts in the firm’s Q3 2025 Cord-Cutting Monitor report.

In Q3 Comcast lost 257,000 net video customers, but executives said it marked the company’s best pay TV subscriber result in nearly five years.

“Churn is at record lows, supported by our focus on delivering the right products for each customer segment,” Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said in October during Q3 earnings after commenting on the improved video losses. “Our EntertainmentOS continues to lead the market, enhanced by features like Multiview, which allows our customers to view several live events simultaneously.”

The new simplified all-in video pricing announced Wednesday also follows another video price bump from Comcast – which last month said the cost of its StreamSaver streaming bundle trio of Netflix, Apple TV and Peacock would increase from $15 per month to $18 per month starting December 22.

That comes after individual price increases for each of the three services since the StreamSaver bundle originally launched in May 2024.

“We work to keep your costs low by absorbing rising programming fees when possible,” Comcast said in its note to customers about the price bump. “StreamSaver still saves you over 40% compared to subscribing separately” to the three services.

Article updated with information about YouTube TV plans to launch skinny genre-focused pay TV packages.