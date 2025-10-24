Creator TV offers AVOD on Plex, Xumo Play as FASTs eye creators

After launching a linear FAST channel focused on creator content earlier this year, Sabio’s Creator Television is making some of that programming available on-demand on free streamers Plex and Xumo Play.

It comes as free ad-supported streaming TV platforms alike are looking to bring creators and their content from social video like YouTube into TV offerings, and moves in recent months highlight some of the slightly different ways they're doing it.

Some avenues include repurposing existing creator YouTube videos for an AVOD or FAST environment, striking direct deals with well-known creators for unique content and dedicated linear channels, and adding content through third-party or indie providers that act as what we’ll call “creator aggregators” of sorts.

Before getting into that a bit, more about Creator TV’s move to expand its programming on Plex and Xumo Play beyond a 24/7 linear FAST channel and allow for on-demand playback on the services across desktop, mobile and CTV.

Creator TV, which positions itself as a creator-led streaming network and content studio focused on programming that better reflects today’s diverse world, also counts distribution on Amazon Fire TV, Anoki LiveTVx and Sling Freestream. While Plex and Xumo Play mark its AVOD debut, Creator TV plans to grow and “significantly expand” its VOD offering in coming months.

Some of Creator TV’s tentpole creators that will have content available on-demand include comedian Trey Kennedy, Julie Nolke, Jenny Lorenzo and Daphnique Springs.

Part of the play with creators coming to FAST is a hope for platforms to capitalize on existing fan followings, but it’s also about bringing their storytelling to new audiences.

Asked about the decision to make content available on-demand, Creator TV Co-founder and General Manager Joe Ochoa told StreamTV Insider that it wants to expand viewing options – in part to better cater to preferences that vary across demographics, and even among individuals depending when they’re tuning in – where on-demand access could be particularly important for younger generations.

For example, Ochoa said, “we know that Gen Z has grown up with on-demand viewing being a norm and viewership of FAST platforms are growing across all audience segments. By offering both FAST and VOD, we can appeal to a wider group of audiences by appealing to a wider set of preferences, offering both lean-in and lean-back viewing experiences.”

It users the ability to watch complete seasons of a given creator’s titles they like best whenever they want – whereas at this point, the linear FAST Creator TV is a scheduled mix of various creators’ content (mainly focused on the comedy, humor category) airing at different times on the same channel.

According to Ochoa, save a few exceptions, the programming available on-demand will be the same that’s found in Creator TV’s linear channel.

Creator TV expects more viewership by offering VOD creator content, “but we also see on-demand viewing as being complementary to our FAST channel,” he said, adding that it expects both AVOD and linear FAST to be part of the company’s ongoing strategy.

In terms of traction of the linear channel, since launching in January 2025, Creator TV has seen a 93% increase in viewership quarter-over-quarter, with 1 in 2 viewers returning to watch. Additionally, he said minutes viewed were more than 150% up QoQ and sessions were up 53% quarter-over-quarter.

"Providing audiences with an on-demand option to watch Creator TV is the perfect complement to our distribution strategy,” added Ochoa in a statement. “Our FAST channel is the window into our world, and if a viewer wants to binge a specific creator, they can do that with AVOD.”

As for free streamers bringing creator content into the fold, as this Hollywood Reporter article covered, leading FASTs like Fox’s Tubi and The Roku Channel (which each regularly show up on Nielsen’s Gauge monthly U.S. TV time share ranker) have been increasingly picking up and repacking existing creator video content from YouTube for new life on FAST.

Tubi has already positioned and made a name and following for itself on a brand identity and content strategy that’s focused on fandoms. It has a Tubi for Creators initiative that’s included earlier efforts like the fan-fueled project incubator Stubios.

And in August Tubi made a big creator push when it struck deals that added 5,000 episodes of content from popular YouTubers and TikTokers – including mega names like Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast). The partnership with Donaldson brought seasons 6-8 of his MrBeast YouTube channel series, covering videos released from 2023 through 2025, to Tubi.

But per TVREV’s Alan Wolk – the importance of that agreement “is that is essentially an old school syndication deal” like services or stations getting reruns of popular TV series - and the first of that kind that Donaldson had struck.

Donaldson had a pre-existing deal with Tubi for a program called MrBeast Live, but Wolk noted that wasn’t a syndication play. (Also worth noting there’s a dedicated MrBeast live linear channel that’s been on Tubi since 2023). At the same time Tubi also brought on Jomboy Media with two creator-led base-ball themed talk shows from a duo that has official backing of MLB, YouTube comedy sketch creator Steven He, as well as YouTube high school melodrama series Alan’s Universe that was created by Alan Chikin Chow.

“If you are one of the other FAST services, you need to learn from Tubi,” wrote Wolk at the time, while noting there are different in the way standalone apps like Tubi or Pluto need to operate compared to that of built-in FASTs from TV-makers like Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels or The Roku Channel that don’t need users to take an extra step of actively deciding to click into their app.

“There are plenty of other popular creators out there and I doubt any of them would be averse to some sort of syndication play,” Wolk continued.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tubi’s creator program has expanded to more than 70 creators and more than 8,000 episodes of content, which are primarily featured as on-demand videos (Fox has often said VOD accounts for the lion’s share of Tubi consumption).

In social video creator plays, streamers are looking to boost engagement with not only existing creator followings but potential new fans, while creators have the opportunity to expand reach beyond social platforms – and as THR put it “to bring in easy money” since repurposed videos have already been produced.

Others, like Samsung TV Plus, for example, have also followed moves like The Roku Channel to launched linear FAST channels dedicated to content from popular creators – including those that repurpose existing YouTube videos but that are exclusive to Samsung in the sense of FAST partnerships (like an exclusive FAST partnership with content from STEM-focused YouTuber Marker Rober).

And in an exclusive, first-of-its kind partnership, that represents another avenue with creators - it reached a deal with Dhar Mann Studios to produce 13 original episodes that will premiere on Samsung TV Plus’ Dhar Mann TV channel.

“This is a major milestone for us as storytellers and producers,” said Dhar Mann in a statement. “Creating original episodes for Samsung TV Plus allows us to expand the reach of our mission, and bring purposeful, uplifting stories directly into even more people’s homes. It’s a powerful new chapter—not just for our shows, but for how Creators can lead on streaming.”

Then some platforms are bringing creators into the mix via providers like Creator TV, which has its own roster of creator partners it aggregates, helps produce or repurposes content from and secures distribution for on free streaming platforms like Plex, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV and others.

Creator TV co-founder Charlie Ibarra previously told StreamTV Insider that its approach to creator programming is different than a FAST feed of the creator’s YouTube channel.

“We’re not just popping over feeds, we’re creating TV shows,” Ibarra said in March. At the time he said Creator TV delivers original material the company produces with its creator partners, but it does also repurpose or “adapt” the creator’s existing YouTube catalog into 20-30-minute episodic series.

“This focus on story and storytelling is what we’re seeing is a big differentiator and a big sort of draw for the platforms that we’re partnering with,” Ibarra added.

In a different flavor of aggregating creator content, Amazon’s Fire TV Channels built-in free streamer over the summer brought on a variety of creator content from FilmRise’s library. While some platforms have added creator content that’s already more typical TV length of 20-30 minutes, Fire TV’s addition from FilmRise added 2,000 clips running five to 15 minutes from 14 social video creators, including Uncle Roger and Unspeakable, among others.

Of course, FASTs are experimenting themselves and aren’t each only taking one approach to creator content. But most are trying to find ways to incorporate those popular on YouTube and other social video channels as they work to engage viewers and continue to compete for finite consumer time and attention.