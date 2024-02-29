Fox’s Tubi refreshes brand, invites viewers down content ‘rabbit hole’

Tubi, Fox’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, this week launched revamped branding, including new symbols on an updated app homepage and user interface that are a nod to the platform’s so-called content “rabbit hole” featured in its 2023 Super Bowl campaign.

The new branding started rolling out Wednesday on all supported platforms across markets.

In announcing the refresh, Tubi said its new brand identity includes “more vibrant colors and unique iconography across all consumer touchpoints, including new sonic branding that has a bright, playful tone.”

Updates on the homepage and UI are also meant to enhance the traditional programming grid, with the FAST’s messaging emphasizing its personalized experience and large content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes, collection of exclusive originals and over 250 live linear channels.

“Our viewership growth is strongest with young, multicultural audiences and they love Tubi for the rabbit holes, the nostalgia and the content they can’t get anywhere else,” said Nicole Parlapiano, CMO at Tubi. “In this new brand system, we wanted to give them a fun, bold and engaging platform, that remains frictionless and 100% free, to indulge in the content that reflects their passions. See you in there.”

Tubi’s “Rabbit Holes” campaign launched in an inaugural Super Bowl debut with three spots, including ads that featured giant rabbits throwing people down a metaphorical entertainment rabbit hole meant to emphasize the breadth and personalization of content options on the service.

“While much of the streaming world still revolves around an obsession with the latest movie or series, we are on a mission to give all people access to all the world’s stories,” said Parlapiano in a statement. “That means having a deep and diverse library that allows people to dive into their own personal content journey where they can discover anything from Hollywood blockbusters and classics, to sub-genres and subcultures that just might lead them down the perfect rabbit hole for them.”

Pluto TV, a competing FAST service owned by Paramount, also made its Super Bowl debut this year, with “Potato Farms” promotional spots focused on the platform’s variety of programming categories and lean-back viewing experience.

As for Tubi, the FAST has continued to be a leader in the free streaming space. In January it captured 1.5% of TV viewing time in the U.S. that month, continuing its trend of outpacing competing FASTs Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, as well as major SVODs such as Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

Tubi’s announcement cited MRI-Simmons’ November 2023 Cord Evolution Study, finding 63% of Tubi streamers are cord cutters and cord nevers, while 30% are unreachable on other major free AVODs. According to the study, Tubi has also gained traction with young, diverse and female viewers, marking 60% year over year growth in the 18-34 demographic, 55% growth in multicultural demos including Latin, African American and LGBT audiences, and 63% growth in female audiences.

Earlier this month on Fox’s quarterly earnings call for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch cited “strong engagement at Tubi,” which saw revenue and usage growth in the period encompassing the last three months of 2023.

According to Murdoch, Tubi saw 62% growth in total view time and 17% growth in advertising revenue in the period. The chief executive cited Tubi’s library alongside ubiquitous distribution as driving engagement and helping the FAST to reach 78 million monthly active users as of the end of 2023. That’s up from the more than 70 million MAUs Tubi had as of the end of September. In the quarter, Tubi snagged nearly 2.5 billion streaming hours and in December alone set a new monthly record of 855 million total viewing hours.

“Tubi has consolidated its position in the streaming landscape, ranking as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the United States, according to Nielsen, and surpassing Peacock, Max, Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV in view time for seven consecutive months,” Murdoch said on the earnings call.

Alongside the brand revamp, Tubi CEO Anjali Sud noted that in the year ahead Tubi will continue to lean into its strength of a viewer-first approach, including with a series of new programming and product updates.

“Today we’re sharing a new brand direction that reflects our evolution and serves as the foundation for what’s to come,” Sud said in a statement.