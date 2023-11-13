Tubi partners with the Black List to commission five original FAST films

Tubi is commissioning five original films for its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service under a new partnership with the Black List.

It’s part of a larger effort to bring underrepresented voice to the Fox-owned platform, and gives emerging and established writers the chance to submit their screenplays for development, production, and eventually distribution by Tubi.

After submissions close, a group of Tubi content executives will review scripts and choose those that move forward. The company said viewers can expect to see these Tubi original movies arrive on the platform as early as 2025.

Specifically, Tubi’s seeking scripts targeting young and diverse audiences that fall into one of five genres including Sci-Fi, Faith, Comedy, and Romance, along with a Wild Card category that can be any genre that might not fall within the other four. The Black List, meanwhile, is a platform and resource that includes a virtual marketplace, where it offers film, TV and play writers a place to establish a public presence for their work and have an entry point to the creative community. As part of Tubi’s efforts, the FAST is providing fee waivers for 200 writers from traditionally underrepresented communities for one evaluation and one month of hosting on the Black List site, at no cost to them.

“The best business plan has always been a great screenplay, and we’re excited to help Tubi find five to make into films for their large and growing audience to enjoy,” said Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List, in the announcement. “Tubi has done a particularly savvy thing with the kinds of movies they’re targeting and supporting 200 writers in getting access to the Black List site at no cost to them.”

Tubi’s FAST platform, which counts over 60,000 movie and TV titles along with approximately 300 linear FAST channels, has shown both viewership and ad revenue growth. In September Tubi captured a 1.3% share of total TV viewing in the U.S, per Nielsen’s The Gauge, outpacing major SVODs Max, Peacock and Paramount+, as well as other leading FASTs including The Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

During fiscal year 2024 first quarter earnings Fox said Tubi delivered 30% revenue growth in the period, fueled by a 65% bump in total view time. The FAST service surpassed 70 million monthly active users as of September and generated nearly 4 billion streaming hours in the first half of 2023.

“Tubi is dedicated to telling all the world’s stories, and that starts with the art and craft of screenwriting,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, in a statement. “We’re honored to partner with Franklin Leonard and his team at the Black List who are pioneers at nurturing writers, and together we’re thrilled to discover five diverse stories that deserve to be told.”

All five films will be executive produced by the Black List, with the organization collaborating closely with Tubi throughout the program. Submitted scripts must be in English, but are open to writers age 18 and older around the globe. To be eligible, scripts must be hosted on the Black List and have received at least one evaluation. Uploads of new projects are welcome for consideration. Submissions for entries are open starting today and run through March 15, 2024. Submit entries and find additional information on requirements here.

