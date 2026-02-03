Disney names parks leader Josh D’Amaro as next CEO

In a unanimous vote by the board of directors, The Walt Disney Company has named veteran theme parks and resorts executive Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro to succeed long-time CEO Robert Iger as the company’s chief executive officer.

D’Amaro will take the helm of Disney effective March 18 at the company’s upcoming Annual Meeting. The board also intends to appoint D’Amaro as a director immediately following that meeting. Iger will continue to serve as a senior advisor and member of the Disney Board until his retirement on December 31.

Coinciding with the CEO change, Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment has been named to the new role of president and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Company, reporting to D’Amaro.

Disney’s CEO transition marks the appointment of a 28-year Disney veteran and a leader that has been focused on the company’s theme parks and other experiences, most recently as head of the Disney Experiences business.

The Experiences segment represents the largest unit of Disney’s global business - generating $36 billion in annual revenue in fiscal year 2025 and counting 185,000 Cast Members and employees worldwide - and is potentially poised to have increased focus under D’Amaro’s stewardship.

According to Disney, D’Amaro architected the largest global expansion in Disney Experiences history, serving as chairman of the segment since 2020. He has a multi-decade history with the themes parks business including as President of Walt Disney World Resort, after initially joining the company in 1998 at Disneyland Resort.



In his current role D’Amaro oversees 12 theme parks and 57 resort hotels worldwide, as well as plans for a new park in Abu Dhabi. Responsibilities include Disney Signature Experiences, like the Disney Cruise Line, among others, alongside overseeing Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Consumer Products.

He also manages digital ventures like the collaboration with Epic Games to create a Disney universe within Fortnite. And Disney said D’Amaro has been instrumental in expanding iconic Disney franchises through immersive live experiences at Disney theme parks, such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus, among others.

Disney reported fiscal year 2026 Q1 earnings yesterday, including 6% year-over-year revenue growth in the Experiences segment to $10 billion in the period.

The new leadership comes as the media industry at large is undergoing significant changes and where outgoing CEO Iger yesterday emphasized the value of Disney assets and particularly IP, the latter which helps drive different but interconnected parts of the company’s businesses (for instance, Zootopia, which in the quarter surpassed $1 billion in global box office ticket sales with a sequel feature film and drove upticks in engagement on related Disney+ streaming titles, and serves as a key driver of attendance at Disneyland Shanghai).

In announcing D’Amaro’s appointment Disney Chairman of the Board James Gorman called out the evolving marketplace and the executive’s ability to bring entertainment to life within the parks experiences.

“Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace,” stated Gorman. “He has an outstanding record of business achievement, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring their stories to life in our parks, showcasing the power of combining Disney storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Long-time CEO Iger had stepped down as Disney CEO in February 2020 after a 15-year term but returned to the helm in November 2022 after Disney, in a surprise move, ousted then-CEO Bob Chapek.

As he once again hands over the reins and transitions out of the chief executive position, Iger on Tuesday endorsed his replacement.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” said Iger in a statement. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”

D'Amaro, meanwhile, gave thanks to Iger for mentorship and expressed excitement to continue the Disney legacy.

“Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experience,” stated D’Amaro. “There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership.”