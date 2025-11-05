Fubo debuts Channel Store, ingests content from standalone DTC apps

Fubo on Wednesday debuted the Fubo Channel Store, a unified hub where users can purchase premium standalone plans without the need for a subscription to the virtual MVPD’s pay TV packages and can access content from those third-party streamers without leaving Fubo’s app.

Fubo had already started offering standalone direct-to-consumer subscriptions in October 2024 (initially with services that were already available in some form through Fubo, either via inclusion or add-ons to pay TV packages).

It’s one element of the live TV streamer’s broader platform strategy to be a “super aggregator,” providing flexible streaming options at different price points and that fill varying consumer entertainment needs.

Now it’s aiming to make the a la carte experience easier and more seamless for consumers with a central channel store. A notable factor is that programming from the standalone plans is ingested directly within the Fubo app. That means users don’t need to leave the Fubo app or download and login to separate DTC apps to watch content from the services they subscribe to via the Fubo Channel Store.

Standalone subscriptions available at launch include DTC services from certain regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets, FanDuel Sports Network, DAZN One, Hallmark+, MGM+, Paramount+ with Showtime and Starz.

Those that subscribe to standalone streamers via Fubo also get access to Fubo’s free ad-supported streaming TV tier that features nearly 200 FAST channels.

A Fubo spokesperson confirmed that standalone subscriptions within its app experience will retain clearly visible branding from each content partner and that subscribed channels are also visible in a user’s electronic program guide (EPG) for easy access.

Asked about any new terms or deals required for ingesting content from subscription partners, Fubo declined to comment on terms of content agreements but separately did say they expect to offer additional standalone subscriptions in the channel store in the future.

The ingestion question around pay TV providers and DTC apps, is one that analysts at LightShed Partners have pegged previously – and where Fubo was the first that Disney allowed to directly ingest content from its ESPN Unlimited DTC app (albeit only for those subscribed to Fubo’s recently launched skinny sports pay TV package) without the need to authenticate into the separate ESPN app. As of last week, Fubo completed a transaction to combine businesses with Hulu + Live TV into a standalone entity that’s now 70% owned by Disney – although the two vMVPDs continue to be available as separate offerings.

The new Fubo Channel Store may not be the exact same situation as ingesting ESPN Unlimited programming but the ingestion factor is one that could be welcomed by consumers as the need to jump in and out of different apps to find and access content can make for a less than ideal experience.

Speaking on Fubo’s Q3 earnings call Monday, CEO David Gandler mentioned the channel store, saying its “similar in concept to Amazon Prime Video Channels” in that it offers third-party premium services, but within “one sports-first interface removing friction and simplifying viewing.”

Amazon Channels on Prime Video has shown success at driving signups for some streamers, like Apple TV, for example. And it also allows users that subscribe to third-party services to watch content from certain apps directly within Prime Video, like programming from AMC+.

Others are also pursuing third-party subscription businesses, such as Roku, which has cited Roku-billed subscriptions as one of its key focus areas to accelerate platform revenue growth.

With content from third-party subscription partners ingested on Fubo it not only makes the user experience more seamless but enables Fubo to keep viewers within the confines of its app ecosystem and give them a taste of the UX as well as other content available on the platform.

“At Fubo, we have always leaned into our proprietary tech stack to differentiate the user experience and solve consumer pain points,” said Gandler in a statement. “We hear consumers’ frustration with having to switch between multiple apps to access their favorite content. The Fubo Channel Store offers an aggregated and ingested experience for standalone plans, which include direct-to-consumer services, and delivers it to consumers through a single frictionless experience.”