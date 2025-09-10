Roku hires former Hulu, WBD exec Lisa Holme as head of content

Former Hulu and Warner Bros. Discovery executive Lisa Holme has joined Roku as head of content, taking over for David Eilenberg, who left the position open in May when he decided to return to ITV America.

The move also coincides with the departure of Jennifer Vaux to Netflix, where she will serve as director of licensing. Vaux joined Roku in 2017 from the erstwhile WarnerMedia and had maintained a high profile on the B2B events circuit, keynoting a number of panels recently.

Based in Roku’s Santa Monica, Calif. office, Holme will oversee Roku’s global content business, which includes original programming, content acquisitions and partnerships, sports, branded content, and This Old House content and studios.

“Lisa is an exceptional leader whose expertise spans every facet of the streaming content business,” said Charlie Collier, president of Roku Media, to whom Holme will report. “She brings a deep understanding of what resonates with audiences and elevates platforms, plus tremendous skill in leveraging those data-driven insights.”

The Yale-educated Holme serrved Hulu for nearly a decade, finishing as VP of content acquisition in 2020. She held the title of senior VP, head of content and commercial strategy for streaming at Discovery, before joining Warner Bros. Discovery upon the merger.

The Roku Channel, where most of the content Holme will oversee lives, has been on a roll over the past year. According to Nielsen’s The Gauge, the free ad-supported streaming service was the fifth most watched streaming platform in the U.S. in July, capturing 2.8% of usage share versus just 1.6% of share in July 2024.

According to research company Omdia, Roku remains the top TVOS platform in the U.S., controlling 34% of TVOS usage. Clearly, controlling so much platform usage is helping Roku’s FAST. And it will likely also aid usage share of new budget-friendly ad-free streaming service Howdy and Roku’s prior acquisition of Frndly TV in coming months.

“The platform’s momentum and the team’s commitment to innovation create a perfect environment to push creative boundaries even further,” Holme said in a statement. “I look forward to building on Roku’s strong foundation while exploring new ways to connect audiences with the content they love through cutting-edge technology.”