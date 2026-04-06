Sponsored: Titan OS heads to StreamTV Europe

Independent TVOS player Titan OS is carving out a name for itself in Europe and is gearing up to help drive conversations with leaders shaping the future of streaming during The StreamTV Show’s European debut in Lisbon, happening April 13-15, 2026.

Ahead of StreamTV Europe, Titan SVP of People and Marketing Tobi Pfalzgraff spoke with StreamTV Insider about the evolving TV landscape and how content partners can leverage its platform.

While a few years behind the U.S. market, those in Europe are also seeing significant shifts in the transition from traditional TV to streaming.

As an independent TVOS provider, Pfalzgraff said it was clear to Titan OS that it wanted to play an active role in the conversation, particularly to strengthen the CTV ecosystem.

“As StreamTV brings together all the players from content, advertising, devices and distribution, for us, it feels like a natural fit to be part of it,” he noted.

The global TVOS market is a competitive and somewhat crowded space and there are market-specific nuances to account for when building a successful TVOS platform for Europe.

The U.S. is no stranger to challenges presented by a fragmented TV ecosystem, but that fragmentation factor appears to be particularly pronounced in Europe.

Commenting on the very fragmented European market, Pfalzgraff noted that it starts with languages and legislation but continues with content rights, content providers and content preferences of consumers.

And anyone who wants to be successful in Europe “needs to solve this challenge.”

By owning the operating system, the Titan OS homepage serves as the entry point of TV viewing and also sits on OS-level insights, the latter which he said “allows us to reach users before they fragment into the different viewing habits or in the different apps.”

At StreamTV Europe Titan OS is hosting a Streaming Summit and networking reception Monday, 13 April, where it plans to show off the power of the connected TV homepage – and the Titan OS homepage in particular – and how content partners can benefit.

One distinct aspect about Titan OS is that as an independent player it doesn’t have its own content offering like some others in the space – meaning it views itself as impartial player that can better empower content partners and help achieve their goals.

One way content partners can and Pfaltzgraff is seeing them utilize the Titan OS TV homepage is to drive user acquisition.

“They run video homepage campaigns, which we optimize together with our performance marketing partner, Kochava,” he said.

Consumers’ tendency to spend time browsing, scrolling and exploring CTV options as they decide what to watch is part of what he said helps drive those acquisitions via leveraging the TV video homepage. It’s also about frequency since the homepage is often the first thing users see when they power on the TV set.

Since its founding in 2024, Titan has expanded OEM partnerships and licensed the TVOS to TV brands including Philips, AOC, JVC, Sony and Vestel, bringing the TVOS reach to 18 million active users.

Want to learn more about the streaming landscape in Europe or be part of the conversation? Register today to join us in Lisbon at StreamTV Europe.

Already going to StreamTV Europe? Don’t miss out on Titan’s invite-only Streaming Summit and networking reception Monday, 13 April at 5 pm.

Bevin Fletcher:

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Bevin Fletcher, senior editor of StreamTV Insider, and I'm here with Tobi, SVP of People and Marketing at European tvOS platform, Titan OS.

Hey, Tobi. How are you today? Thanks for being here.

Tobi Pfalzgraff:

Thanks for having me. Very good. Excited for this and even more for the StreamTV show in Lisbon.

BF:

Yes, absolutely. As you mentioned, StreamTV is making its European debut in Lisbon next month, and Titan OS is on board as a main sponsor. So, maybe, to start, could you just share a little bit about how you see the tvOS and streaming market evolving in Europe and how that factored into your decision to participate in the event?

TP:

In general, I would say that Europe is following, with a delay maybe of three to four years, the US market, as well. So, we see also these big shift, these transition from traditional TV to streaming. No? And for us, as an independent or the independent European operating system, it was clear from the very beginning that we want to play an active role in this transition and an active role in the conversation, especially to strengthen in the connected TV ecosystem. And as StreamTV brings together all the players from content, advertising, devices and distribution, for us, it feels like a natural fit to be part of it.

BF:

Yeah, makes sense. A nice bringing together of the different parts of the ecosystem, that's great. Now, the tvOS market, it's a competitive one. It's a crowded one. I'm curious, are there any kind of clear market distinctions or key considerations either from audience behaviors and preferences or competition from OEMs and content partners when you're thinking about building a successful tvOS for the European market versus maybe the US or other markets?

TP:

The European market in comparison to [inaudible 00:01:47] is very fragmented. This starts with languages, legislations, but it continues with content rights, content providers, content preferences of the consumers. And anyone who wants to be successful here, he needs to solve this challenge. No?

BF:

Yeah. Fragmentation, it's everywhere, but particularly pronounced in Europe, it sounds like. Okay. So you're also holding your own streaming summit event. Can you tell me a little bit about that and what people can expect?

TP:

We will talk about the power of the homepage, the power of the connected TV homepage and, in particular, the power of the Titan OS homepage. And we will speak about how this power can enable content partners and how content partner can benefit from it.

What makes our position unique is that we are sitting on what we call OS-level insights or data, and that allow us to reach users before they fragment into the different viewing habits or in the different apps. And because we do not have our own content offering, like other TV OSs, we can take a very, very impartial role here and empower content partners to drive their targets.

BF:

So, really utilizing that home screen entry point real estate. Could you give me maybe a specific example of how a content partner could benefit from that?

TP:

What we see regularly is that content partners use our homepage or the video homepage to drive user acquisition. They run video homepage campaigns, and which we optimize together with our performance marketing partner, Kochava. And when you think about your own user behavior when you are switching on the TV and you're scrolling around, you can just imagine how often you visit the homepage. And this can become a very powerful tool to drive acquisitions.

BF:

So, also kind of bringing together that content-technology-advertising piece for your partners.

TP:

Exactly.

BF:

It sounds like a great event. And thank you so much for your time, Tobi. I wish you the best of success of the show. See you there.

TP:

Thank you so much, and we are glad to be with you and honored that we can kick off this first iteration of this show together, and even more that you trust us to host our own networking party afterwards on the rooftop.

BF:

Looking forward to it.

TP:

See you, Bevin. Thank you so much.