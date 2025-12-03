Titan secures $58M to expand TVOS in Europe, LATAM

Titan OS this week secured €50 million (about $58 million) in a series A funding round, led by private equity firm Highland Europe, to help the Barcelona-based company enhance and expand its TV operating system in Europe and beyond.

Titan OS has been operating for over two years and built up an independent TVOS for OEM partners largely in Europe, aiming to serve as an alternative to walled gardens and tech giants.

With the latest funding round, which also included participation from Mangrove Capital Partners and other investors, it brings Titan OS’ total raised to-date to around €60M (or nearly $70 million).

In terms of expanding and the fresh investment, Tim Edwards, co-founder of Titan OS, told StreamTV Insider the company has what he described as an ambitious project - “to build the leading independent Connected TV OS from Europe.”

“Our main focus for 2026 is expanding in Europe and LATAM,” Edwards continued.

Since its founding in 2023, Titan has announced OEM partnerships and licensed its technology to TV brands including Philips, AOC, JVC, Sony and Vestel, which brings its TVOS scale to 18 million monthly active users.

“We also have a strong lineup of additional OEMs which will take our solution which we will be announcing during the following months,” Edwards told STV, without disclosing additional details.

In addition to expanding global OEM partnerships, Titan OS intends to use the latest funds to further invest in product innovation and advertising tech, which Edwards said will enhance both user experience and monetization opportunities for its ecosystem partners.

Asked specifically about the areas it plans to improve, the co-founder said Titan will continue its mission “to reduce the time spent searching for what to watch next, and to help advertisers and brands to connect with hard to reach audiences.”

On the user experience front, Titan’s focus on content discovery goes to a persistent issue for streaming viewers that was recently highlighted in a study by Nielsen’s Gracenote unit. The November report found that globally consumers spend an average of 14 minutes trying to find something to watch amid an abundance of streaming content options alongside recommendations and search capabilities that fall short.

As for Titan, it promises a content-first approach to the OS with tailored recommendations based on viewing habits and an electronic program guide (EPG). And as margins on device sales shrink, many have turned attention to OS-enabled CTV advertising as part of the monetization growth engine for connected and smart TVs. On the advertising front, Titan offers partners homepage, in-stream and shoppable ad formats.

In Europe Titan isn’t only competing against global OS providers but other independent players like U.S.-based Xperi, which has been expanding the TiVo OS footprint in Europe, among others.

But as it seeks to carve out a footprint the company has also struck partnerships with would-be competitors – namely TiVo. In October Titan announced a strategic ad sales partnership between Titan Ads and TiVo to simplify and streamline ad buying and provide greater scale. Under the agreement Titan serves as the exclusive ad sales partner for TiVo OS inventory across Germany, France, Italy and Spain. In the UK both partners are involved, with TiVo and Titan working on ad sales across platforms. Also in October, Titan announced it would serve as an exclusive sales partner for Tubi’s AVOD inventory in the UK, a market which the Fox-owned free streamer entered last year.

As for the latest Titan funding from Highland Europe, the PE firm sees Titan’s European roots as an advantage in international markets.

“TitanOS is redefining the connected TV experience with a platform that rivals global players while maintaining a distinctly European innovation DNA,” said Laurence Garrett, general partner at Highland Europe, in a statement. “We believe their vision, technology, and team uniquely position them to become a global leader in the next wave of television.”

And Edwards told STV Insider that the momentum so far is just the start.

“We see ourselves as the leading independent European alternative to the global walled gardens. This milestone reinforces our vision,” commented Edwards. “Our growth over the past two years is only the beginning and we plan to raise further capital next year to accelerate expansion and continue empowering our partners and users worldwide.