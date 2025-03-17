DirecTV launches RSN add-on to sports genre bundle, MyHome Team

DirecTV continues to move fast to innovate its pay TV bundles into skinnier, more modular programming packages that more efficiently target subscriber tastes.

Just two months after launching its genre-based MySports package, DirecTV has added a major add-on, the $19.99-a-month MyHome Team, which delivers local TV access to 37 NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams via their respective regional sports network. (Here’s DirecTV’s press release.)

Most of the channels (16 of the 20) arrive via an agreement with Main Street Sports Group, LLC, rebranded from Diamond Sports Group post epic bankruptcy. Main Street manages the Fan Duel Sports Network, rebranded from Bally Sports.

MySports subscribers who take the package won’t have access to the entire RSN smorgasbord, with most of the sports networks restricting their distribution to their client teams’ respective TV market. But with the 12 MLB teams available before Opening Day on March 27, the add-on further enhances the $69.99-a-month DirecTV MySports ($49.99 for the first three months) into a fairly comprehensive bundle for the not-so-casual sports fan, albeit a somewhat pricy one.

DirecTV MySports delivers 40 sports-centric linear networks, including ESPN channels, Fox Sports 1 and 2, TNT, TBS and TruTV, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network and NHL Network, as well as the regional sports networks for the ACC, Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. Subscribers also receive retransmissions of their local broadcast network affiliates, as well as cable news channels.

“MyHome Team delivers unmatched flexibility and control for a local sports enthusiast to tune in and watch their teams whenever they want, whether that’s all season long or during portions of the season,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer for DirecTV, in a statement.

It should be noted that Fubo offers, in most of its markets, access to the same national and local sports networks, plus popular entertainment channels, in its $84.99-a-month, 220-channel “Pro” package.

Meanwhile, the leader in streaming pay TV packages, the $82.99-a-month YouTube TV doesn’t have a FanDuel Sports connection like DirecTV MyHome Team and Fubo do. But the comprehensive YouTube TV bundle can easily be augmented to include local team access via a $19.99-a-month direct-to-consumer FanDuel TV+ subscription. In fact, most RSNs offer DTC streaming extensions these days.