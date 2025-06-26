DirecTV locks up missing link for pay TV ‘Genre Packs’ with CBS, Paramount channels

DirecTV has announced the inclusion of the last missing major Hollywood studio link for its new “Genre Pack” pay TV packaging alignment.

Around 20 Paramount Global linear networks, along with 15 big-market CBS owned-and-operated stations, have been selectively added to DirecTV’s MySports, MyNews, MyEntertainment and MiEspañol skinny programming bundles.

The pay TV operator is also using the occasion to launch yet another Genre Pack. The new MyKids pack will include Paramount’s “cradle-to-teen” Nickelodeon suite — Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Nick Jr. and TeenNick — along with Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and Disney+, as well as Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Discovery Family, among others.

Launched in January, DirecTV’s genre-based packaging strategy was born out of last summer’s stunning legal defeat endured by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, when a judge ruled that it was problematic in an antitrust kind of way when the trio tried to genre-bundle respective linear sports networks into their own joint venture, Venu Sports, after denying pay TV operators the same genre-based packaging flexibility for decades.

DirecTV had already locked up new Genre-Pack-friendly carriage deals with Disney, WBD, Fox and NBCUniversal, so Paramount was the last major Hollywood media conglomerate to join the fold.

The MyEntertainment bundle will be bolstered with options including BET, the MTV suite, Comedy Central and Paramount Network, among others.

Meanwhile, among the major broadcast networks, CBS is also the last one to be added to DirecTV’s genre mix. With sports and news being such a vital component of the new strategy, and football season coming up, just having the CBS O&Os available is a huge win for the operator. DirecTV expects to secure more CBS affiliates as it negotiates with station group, but here is the initial CBS sports alignment on the operator’s grid based on the O&O stations.

“Paramount is one of the world’s most influential programmers, and its broad portfolio — including the CBS Network local stations — provides essential channels to many of our different Genre Packs,” said Rob Thun, DirecTV’s chief content officer and architect of its genre-based bundling strategy, in a statement. “Together, these combined services create a strong foundation for a more dynamic TV future, one that gives DirecTV subscribers enhanced choice and control through our industry-leading genre-based options.”

Added Ray Hopkins, president of Paramount U.S. Distribution. “DirecTV is a valued partner, and we are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship by featuring our wide array of leading programming in DirecTV’s growing portfolio of Genre Packs. Paramount is committed to exceptional content across broadcast, entertainment, news and sports, and we look forward to continuing to provide additional opportunities for audiences to broadly access and enjoy our fan-favorite programming and brands.”